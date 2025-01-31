What Exactly Are Microplastics & Can They Actually Be Bad For Us?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimetres in size, originating from the breakdown of larger plastic waste, synthetic fibres, and industrial processes. These particles are widespread in the environment, contaminating water bodies, food supplies, and even the air we breathe. Due to their small size, microplastics can easily enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact. Research suggests that microplastics can carry toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and harmful pathogens, potentially posing health risks. Keep reading as we list the many harmful effects of microplastics on our bodies.

Harmful effects of microplastics on the body

1. Digestive system damage

Consuming microplastics through food and water can lead to digestive issues, as these particles accumulate in the gut. Studies suggest they may cause inflammation, disrupt the gut microbiome, and impair nutrient absorption, leading to digestive discomfort and metabolic issues over time.

2. Toxic chemical exposure

Microplastics often contain toxic additives like bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and flame retardants, which are known endocrine disruptors. These chemicals can interfere with hormone regulation, potentially leading to reproductive issues, developmental disorders, and metabolic imbalances.

3. Cellular damage and DNA alteration

Research indicates that microplastics can penetrate cells and induce oxidative stress, which damages cell membranes and DNA. This oxidative stress increases the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and accelerated aging.

4. Respiratory issues

Inhalation of airborne microplastics can lead to respiratory irritation and inflammation. Long-term exposure may contribute to conditions such as asthma, lung fibrosis, and even an increased risk of lung cancer due to the accumulation of plastic particles in lung tissue.

5. Brain and nervous system effects

Some studies suggest that microplastics can cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to neurotoxicity. This exposure may contribute to cognitive decline, memory loss, and an increased risk of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

6. Disruption of immune function

Microplastic exposure has been linked to immune system dysregulation. These particles can trigger chronic inflammation and weaken immune responses, making individuals more susceptible to infections, autoimmune diseases, and allergic reactions.

7. Reproductive health issues

The endocrine-disrupting chemicals in microplastics can interfere with reproductive hormones, potentially causing fertility problems, menstrual irregularities, and developmental issues in unborn children. Some studies suggest a link between microplastic exposure and declining sperm quality.

8. Cardiovascular risks

Microplastics in the bloodstream may contribute to cardiovascular diseases by promoting inflammation and oxidative stress in blood vessels. This could increase the risk of hypertension, atherosclerosis, and heart disease over time.

9. Liver and kidney damage

The accumulation of microplastics in the liver and kidneys may impair their function by triggering inflammation and toxicity. These organs play a crucial role in detoxification, and their damage could lead to long-term health issues such as liver disease and kidney dysfunction.

10. Bioaccumulation and long-term health risks

Since microplastics are persistent in the body, they may accumulate over time, leading to a cumulative toxic effect. This long-term exposure raises concerns about chronic health conditions, including endocrine disorders, metabolic diseases, and an increased risk of various cancers.

While more research is needed to fully understand the extent of microplastic-related health risks, minimising plastic use, filtering water, and choosing natural over synthetic materials can help reduce exposure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.