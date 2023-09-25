Diabetes Management: Avoid These 4 Common Mistakes To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

People with diabetes should consume low GI foods

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is a crucial part of managing diabetes. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can contribute to some severe complications. However, many make small mistakes unknowingly on a day-to-day basis that can worsen your blood sugar levels. Your diet and lifestyle play a crucial role in managing diabetes. To help you make the best choices nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of common mistakes that you should avoid if you have diabetes. Let's take a look at these.

Manage diabetes effectively by avoiding these 4 common mistakes

1. Eating processed foods

According to Nmami, consuming processed foods like ketchup, cornflakes and biscuits are loaded with hidden sugars. These are unhealthy as well as addictive. Therefore, you should choose healthy, homemade snacks to beat hunger pangs. Preparing snacks at home can help avoid excess sugar and also gives you better control over the ingredients.

2. Following a sedentary lifestyle

Staying physically active is good for your physical as well as mental health. It can also assist diabetes patients in blood sugar management. Not moving enough can cause weight gain and insulin resistance. Walking or yoga are good for diabetes patients. You don't have to indulge in strenuous exercise.

3. Not checking the GI of foods before consuming

High Glycemic Index (GI) foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugars. On the other hand, foods with low GI have little impact on your blood sugar levels. Therefore, check the GI score of foods before consuming them for stable release of glucose into the bloodstream.

4. Not consuming enough fibre

Fibre is good for your health in several ways. It can also help in diabetes management. Eating fibre-rich foods can help stabilize blood sugars, improve insulin sensitivity and promote a healthy gut. Add high-fibre foods to your diet such as whole grains, fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds. Fibre will also promote fullness and help you maintain a healthy weight.

"A combination of a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and mindful choices will contribute to better blood sugar control and overall well-being," Nmami mentioned in the video.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.