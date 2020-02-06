Diabetes Diet: Grab These Diabetes-Friendly Ingredients From Your Kitchen To Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Diabetes: Add these ingredients to your diet to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet should include foods that can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. There are several foods and drinks which can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. Diabetics have to be extremely careful about their diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled high blood sugar levels can lead to several complications. It can gradually affect different organs and functions inside the human body. Diabetics should monitor blood sugar levels regularly and follow necessary steps to control them. Indian kitchen is also loaded with foods and ingredients which can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. If you are a diabetic, here are a few ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen that can help you control blood sugar levels.

Diabetes diet: Foods to control blood sugar levels

1. Pulses

Pulses are loaded with several health benefits. With a low-glycaemic index, pulses are appropriate for diabetics. Pulses are also a good source of protein and fibre which is also beneficial for diabetics. There are several options you can choose from. You can also cook a mixture of different pulses. Pulses can also fit properly in your weight loss diet and provide you with several essential nutrients.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is added to certain foods to add extra flavour. Cinnamon is a great spice that is loaded with several health benefits of adding cinnamon to your diet. It helps control blood sugar levels. It is also effective in controlling blood sugar spike after consuming a meal. Cinnamon also supports weight loss. It also controls bad cholesterol levels.

Cinnamon is loaded with several health benefits including controlled blood sugar levels

3. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are present in almost every Indian kitchen. These seeds are also added to different foods to add extra flavour. Fenugreek seeds are usually soaked before use for weight loss, skin and hair. Fenugreek seeds may also benefit people with diabetes as these are loaded with fibre. It may also improve the way your body uses sugar.

Fenugreek seeds are good for your skin and hair as well

4. Garlic

Freshly chopped garlic is the perfect flavour you can give to your different recipes. Garlic may help you control blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. You can add garlic to different foods or consume fresh garlic with a glass of water on an empty stomach.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric- the golden spice is loaded with medicinal properties. It can also provide benefits to diabetics. You can add turmeric to foods or milk. Fresh turmeric slices can also be used to prepare turmeric tea.

Apart from these ingredients you must follow a healthy diet and lifestyle to keep diabetes under control. Also, seek expert advice before adding these to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.