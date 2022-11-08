Diabetes Diet: 7 Herbs That Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Turmeric can help lower blood sugar as it's anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and heart-protective

Diabetes is a disease that alters the body's insulin and blood sugar levels. In addition to changing one's lifestyle and occasionally taking medicine, there are complementary therapies like herbs and supplements that might be helpful. In diabetes, the body either generates insufficient sugar or produces insulin that is ineffectively utilised.

Herbs and supplements cannot treat diabetes on their own or as a cure. However, some may lessen diabetes symptoms and lower the risk of complications when used in conjunction with traditional treatment. In this article, we discuss the best herbs to add to your diet if you have diabetes.

Diabetes diet: 7 herbs diabetics can use to control blood sugars

1. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a flavorful spice that is extracted from tree bark. It is a well-liked component of many baked items, desserts, and savoury foods. This spice might make a meal sweeter, reducing the need for sugar. For this reason alone, it is well-liked by those who have type 2 diabetes, while it might potentially have additional advantages. In human studies, a 2016 study revealed evidence that cinnamon may lower fasting plasma glucose (FPG) or haemoglobin A1c levels (HbA1c).

Diabetes: Cinnamon is good for people with diabetes and PCOS

2. Fenugreek

Skin and intestinal problems have been treated using fenugreek seeds and the herb. Additionally, this plant combats metabolic diseases. Fenugreek helps fight diabetes by reducing blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should incorporate fenugreek into their meals. It is able to enhance glucose tolerance and lower blood sugar levels because of its hypoglycemic effect. Additionally, the fibre in it slows down the absorption of sugars and carbohydrates.

3. Ginger

Ginger's anti-diabetic, anti-oxidative, and hypolipidemic characteristics are helpful in regulating blood sugar levels. Additionally, ginger increases cholesterol levels, lowers oxidation, and increases insulin sensitivity. Even weight loss benefits from it. Another herb that has been utilised in traditional treatments for thousands of years is ginger. Ginger is frequently used to treat inflammatory and digestive conditions.

4. Aloe Vera

The fleshy plant is a crucial component of alternative medicine in South America, India, Mexico, Australia, and Australia. It cures dyspepsia and lessens bodily inflammation. Numerous chronic lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, are brought on by inflammation in the body.

Diabetes diet: People with diabetes can add aloe vera to their diet

5. Turmeric

Spices like turmeric can help lower blood sugar levels. Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-atherosclerotic, heart-protective, and weight-reducing properties aid diabetics in controlling blood sugar levels and minimising the disease's effects. Turmeric has exceptional properties and one can improve the health of their organs as well as functions through consuming turmeric.

6. Curry leaves

Managing high blood sugar may also be aided by aromatic curry leaves. This herb contains several minerals that support preserving a balanced blood glucose level. It also affects how carbohydrates are metabolised. Additionally, it lessens the danger of oxidative stress. On an empty stomach, chew a few tender curry leaves every day in the morning. Curry leaves can also be included in various dishes, including curries.

7. Garlic

Garlic's anti-diabetic and hypolipidemic qualities also assist diabetics in maintaining appropriate blood sugar levels. Sulfur compounds found in it guard against oxidative damage and even excessive cholesterol. Garlic may aid in the treatment of cardiovascular illnesses linked to diabetes, according to a 2014 study. On a daily basis, consume two or three raw garlic cloves on an empty stomach.

Incorporate these herbs into milk, water, and other healthy recipes to ensure improve your blood sugar levels. But do not consume in excess. It is best check with your healthcare expert before incorporating these to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.