Diabetes Can Increase Risks Of Cancer! Follow These Preventive Tips For Blood Sugar Control

Diabetes and cancer: You can reduce cancer and other diabetes risks by following a healthy lifestyle

Highlights Include strength training in your routine to control blood sugar Taking less stress can also help Avoid refined carbs and excessive intake of carbs

Diabetes is essentially a condition characterised by high blood sugar levels. There are four types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes and prediabetes. The primary cause of diabetes are by and large either genetic or related to lifestyle. Apart from the many risks that diabetes poses to health, it may also increase risk of cancer, a new study has found. For years, researchers have been trying to find the link between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and increased cancer risk. Only now they found a possible explanation to this... they found that in case of diabetics, DNA sustains damage and gets fixed less often when blood sugars are too high as compared to when blood sugar levels are normal. This is what is responsible for increasing risk of cancer in people with diabetes.

The study was presented at national meeting and exposition of American Chemical Society (2019) - which is the one of the world's largest scientific conferences of the year.

This is just another reason for you to take preventive methods to keep diabetes at bay, or take appropriate measures to control diabetes and blood sugar levels.

Also read: Diabetes: Reasons Why Your Blood Sugar Levels Are High In The Morning; Tips To Control

Following are some tips that can help in controlling and preventing high blood sugar levels:

1. Regular exercise: Exercising regularly is the one important step towards good health, weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity. Increased insulin sensitivity means that your are cells are able to use blood sugar in bloodstream in a better way. Check your blood sugar levels regularly. Do include strength training in your routine as it has been found to beneficial for blood sugar control. Other exercises that you can do include running, walking, cycling, biking, dancing, swimming and much more.

Being regular with exercising can help in keeping your blood sugar levels under control

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Consume fewer carbs: Refined carbs like the ones in white bread, pasta, deep fried, junk and processed food can result in rapid increase in blood sugar levels. This can be harmful for diabetics. Eating too many carbs can cause problems with insulin function. Switch to simple carbs like the ones found in fruits, vegetables, lentils and legumes. Practice portion control at all times to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels.

3. Include low glycemic index foods: Intake of low GI goods can help in reducing long-term blood sugar levels in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Eggs, oats, barley, lentils, legumes, corns, yams, sweet potatoes, fruits and starchy vegetables are low GI foods beneficial for diabetics.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Here's How Low-Carb Diet Can Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels In People With Type 2 Diabetes

4. Take less stress: Stress increases production of hormones cortisol and glucagon, both of which are responsible for an increase in blood sugar levels. Excessive stress can not only cause hormonal imbalance, it can also lead to weight gain. Find out ways to cope up with stress and avoid reacting to every stressful situation you come across.

High stress levels can lead to rise in blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eat more fibre-rich foods: Fibre-rich foods have been found to slow down digestion of carbs and absorption of sugar. They promote only a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. What's more is that fibre-rich foods help in forming bulk of stools and keep constipation at bay. They can fill you up quickly and make you feel full for longer, thus aiding weight loss. Vegetables, fruits, lentils, legumes and whole grains are all instances of foods rich in fibre.

Following these tips consistently can prevent high blood sugar levels and diabetes - and the risk factors associated with it.

Also read: Diabetes And Heart Failure: Why Women Are At Higher Risk Of Heart Failure Than Men

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.