Hence Proved! Low-Carb Diet Is Beneficial For People With Type 2 Diabetes: Know Everything Here

Low-carb diet: Having fewer carbs on plate can benefit people with type 2 diabetes

Apart from helping you lose weight quickly, low-carb diet can also be helpful in regulating blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a condition characterised by higher than normal levels of glucose in blood. It is a chronic condition which makes the body insensitive to insulin. People who are obese, have family history of diabetes and polycystic ovarian syndrome amongst others are at risk of type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes symptoms include increased hunger, blurred vision, wounds that heal slowly, dark skin colour in neck and armpit. Diet plays an important role in type 2 diabetes management. Read here to know how low-carb diet can help in maintaining blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Low-carb diet for type 2 diabetes: here's how it works

According to a new research published in Diabetologia, eating foods low in carbs can help in regulating blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. These foods include the likes of eggs, salmon, spinach, etc. Scientists reveal that this diet can help in reducing liver fat content and can have a positive impact on metabolism of fat. Results of the study show that a diet with fewer carbs, high protein and moderately increased fat can improve glycemic control by reducing blood sugar levels after meals, and overall blood sugar levels in the long run.

Intake of carbs, especially refined carbs in foods like pasta, bread, deep fried, junk, processed and packaged food can lead to rapid increase in blood sugar levels. This can be harmful for type 2 diabetics. Thus, even if not low-carb diet, diabetics should generally prefer having fewer carbs on their plate.

Type 2 diabetics should avoid eating junk food and aerate drinks

Low-carb foods for type 2 diabetes

1. Eggs

Rich in protein, eggs are probably one of the healthiest foods on the planet. Eggs contain both protein and good fat. Eating them regularly can be beneficial for keeping blood sugar levels under control.

2. Leafy green veggies

Apart from people benefitting type 2 diabetes, leafy green veggies are also great for people with high blood pressure. They are low in carbs and high in calcium, potassium and Vitamin A. They also contain beneficial antioxidants and digestive enzymes. Broccoli, cabbage, kale and spinach are some of the leafy greens you can bank on.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics that are good for your gut health. Yogurt can also improve blood sugar levels. Calcium and conjucated linoleic acid in yogurt can together help in benefiting people with type 2 diabetes.

Yogurt can be good for people with type 2 diabetes

4. Fatty fish

Omega-3 rich fatty acids rich fish are great for people with type 2 diabetes. Salmon, tuna and mackerel contain DHA, EPA and omega-3 fatty acids which help in protecting cells lining blood vessels. They help in reducing inflammation and improve functioning of arteries after eating. Protein-rich fish can improve your metabolism and help in regulating blood sugar levels.

5. Nuts

Nuts are low in carbs are rich in fibre. Eating around 30 gms of walnuts can improve body composition and reduce insulin. High insulin people with type 2 diabetes can increase risk of obesity. Walnuts are also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids.

The best part is that low-carb diet comes with the additional benefit of quick weight loss. However, we would recommend taking your doctor's advice before taking up this diet. Also, avoid following low-carb or any other diet that is restrictive in nature, for too long. The key to a healthy weight, a slim waistline and even reversing type 2 diabetes is eating a healthy balanced diet combined with regular exercise. It is also important to take less stress, quit smoking and alcohol and get a good night's sleep daily.

