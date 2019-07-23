Diabetes And Heart Failure: Why Women Are At Higher Risk Of Heart Failure Than Men

Prediabetes period is also longer in women than men

Not just in India, diabetes is quite common in the United States as well. The American Diabetes Association says that as many as 30 million Americans live with diabetes, making it the seventh leading cause of death in the US. It has been well documented that people with diabetes are at the risk of developing heart failure. However, until now, it wasn't known what kind of role gender plays in diabetics and their risks of developing heart failure. A study published in Diabetologia, (journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes) compared around 12 million men and women with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It was found that women with type 1 diabetes were at 47% higher risk of heart failure as compared to men with type 1 diabetes. Women with type 2 diabetes were also found to have 9% higher risk of heart failure as compare to men with type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes and heart failure: Why women are at higher risk?

Researchers are still looking at the difference of risk of heart failure in men and women. Results of the study highlight the importance of intensive prevention and treatment of diabetes in women.

Also, prediabetes period can also be longer in women. Prediabetes period is the time when blood sugar levels are high but you may not have been diagnosed with diabetes just yet. This period can be two years longer in women than men, and this can be associated with greater risk of heart failure.

What's more is that heart attack symptoms in women are not well established and often go untreated. This is another reason for increased risk of heart failure in women. Women often suffer from silent heart attacks as heart attack symptoms are less known for women. This results in many women not receiving treatment for silent heart attack, and second heart attack is more severe than the first one, mention experts.

Photo Credit: iStock

Whatever the case maybe, prevention is the key for reducing heart failure risk. Living healthy lifestyle can take you a long way in terms of reducing heart failure risk.

1. Maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

2. Watch your cholesterol levels. Monitor levels of LDL cholesterol regularly.

3. Maintain healthy blood pressure. Monitor blood pressure regularly. High blood pressure puts you at higher risk of heart disease.

4. All of the above can be achieved by eating a healthy diet and regular exercise. Avoid consumption of sugary desserts, deep fried, junk and processed food. Eat fresh and healthy home-cooked food as much as possible. Make sure to include exercise in your routine. Avoid drinking alcohol and quit smoking. Take less stress and get a good night's sleep, regularly. It can take you a long way in terms of preventing heart disease and reducing risk of heart failure.

A healthy lifestyle can reduce risk of heart disease and heart failure

Photo Credit: iStock

(With inputs from IANS)

