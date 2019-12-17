Diabetes And Smoking: Can Smoking Affect Blood Sugar Levels? Here's Something Every Diabetic And Smoker Must Know

Diabetes: Smoking can increase the risk of heart diseases of a diabetic

Highlights Diabetes requires management of healthy blood sugar levels

Smoking can increase the risk of diabetes

Smoking can also increase the risk of heart diseases in diabetics

Diabetes management requires healthy lifestyle and dietary habits. If you are a diabetic you need to make many healthy changes to control blood sugar levels. You need to add such foods to your diet which can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. Other than diet there are many factors that can help a diabetic lead a healthy life. Smoking is dangerous for your health in various ways. Not just lungs it can harm other organs and many functions inside your body. Smoking can also affect your blood sugar levels. If you are a smoker with diabetes then you must know the effect of smoking on blood sugar levels. Here's how smoking can harm your blood sugar levels.

Diabetes and smoking: Can smoking affect blood sugar levels?

Dr. Mahesh. D. M explains, "Smoking directly contributes to diabetes by increasing the risk of developing diabetes by 2 times in those individuals who smoke more than 20 cigarettes per day. Smoking increases insulin resistance, thereby increasing blood sugar levels. Those who are diabetic and still smoke are at 2-3 times greater risk of developing heart disease or stroke than those who do not."

Diabetes: Smoking can make it difficult to manage blood sugar levels

Diabetics need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels but if you are a smoker you are making it more difficult to manage diabetes. Smoking also increases an individual's risk of getting diabetes. Those already suffering from diabetes can experience inflammation, poor immunity, respiratory infections and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, heart attack and stroke.

You must try to quit smoking immediately to control the complications of diabetes. If you find it difficult to quit then you must seek medical help to quit.

Diabetes: Add foods with low GI to your diet to control blood sugar levels naturally

Other ways to manage diabetes

To maintain healthy blood sugar levels you need to make several changes in your diet and lifestyle. Here are some healthy choices you can make to control your blood sugar levels-

1. Increase your activity level throughout the day. You can also try some simple exercises. But always consult your doctor once before adding too much exercise to your routine.

2. Add foods that can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. Fiber-rich foods can be a great option. Also, choose foods with a low-glycemic index.

3. Keep a constant check on your blood sugar levels.

4. Manage stress and get enough sleep.

5. Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

(Dr. Mahesh. D. M, Consultant - Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital)

