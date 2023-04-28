Diabetes: 8 Lesser Known Symptoms Of Diabetes

Regular blood sugar check ups can help you better prevent and treat diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way your body processes blood sugar (glucose). It occurs when your body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar, and without enough insulin or proper use of insulin, blood sugar levels can rise to dangerous levels.

Lack of knowledge or regular check ups can cause one to be unaware of this condition. Keeping an eye on any change in health is an integral step towards preventing any disease. Besides preventing, an early diagnosis of diabetes or pre-diabetes can accelerate recovery. In this article, we discuss some lesser known symptoms of diabetes.

Less common signs of diabetes:

1. Blurred vision

High blood sugar levels in the body can affect the eye's ability to focus correctly, leading to blurred vision. This condition is known as diabetic retinopathy, which is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the retina.

2. Frequent urination

Frequent urination is a common symptom of diabetes. When there is an excess of glucose in the bloodstream, the kidneys work harder to filter it out, resulting in increased urination.

3. Dry mouth and skin

High blood sugar levels can lead to dehydration, which can cause dry mouth and skin. This is because the body tries to remove excess glucose through urine, leading to dehydration.

4. Slow healing

High blood sugar levels can slow down the body's natural healing process. This is because excess glucose can damage blood vessels and nerves, which impairs blood flow and reduces the body's ability to fight infections.

5. Numbness and tingling

Higher blood sugar levels can damage nerves, leading to a condition called diabetic neuropathy. This can cause numbness, tingling, and burning sensations in the hands, feet, and other body parts.

6. Fatigue and weakness

Diabetes can lead to fatigue and weakness due to low energy levels caused by excess glucose in the bloodstream. This can also be caused by poor sleep quality, which is common in diabetic patients.

7. Irritability and mood swings

High and low blood sugar levels can affect a person's mood, causing irritability, anxiety, and depression. This is because glucose is important for the proper functioning of the brain, and changes in glucose levels can lead to mood swings.

8. Increased hunger and thirst

High blood sugar levels can make a person feel hungry and thirsty all the time. This is because the body's cells are not receiving enough glucose, leading to hunger and thirst signals sent to the brain. This increase in hunger may further worsen your health if you regularly consume unhealthy food.

If you are experiencing few or more of these symptoms, make sure to see a doctor at the earliest. A doctor can help you understand the condition and how you can treat it. A doctor might prescribe medications. Besides this, you can also make certain lifestyle changes and diet changes to improve your health. Regular health check ups can also help you better manage diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.