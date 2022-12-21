Diabetes: 5 Tips To Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Check This Winter

Diabetes diet: You can keep your blood sugar levels in check by following healthy lifestyle choices

Your blood sugar levels may fluctuate constantly if you have diabetes. This can harm your health over time and cause a variety of additional issues. As the temperature drops, many diabetics experience elevated blood sugar levels. That's because you might exercise less and consume more during the winter season.

The cells in your pancreas that produce insulin slowly lose their ability as your blood sugar levels rise. The organ overcompensates, resulting in persistently high insulin levels. The pancreas suffers lasting harm over time. High blood sugar levels can bring about changes that result in atherosclerosis, or the hardening of the blood vessels. All these factors show how harmful high blood sugar levels can be. Continue reading as we discuss tips to help you control your blood sugar levels in winter.

Diabetes: Follow these tips to manage blood sugar levels

1. Eat right

Your body gets its energy from the macronutrients protein, fat, and carbs. Due to the fact that they are converted into glucose or sugar and absorbed into the bloodstream, carbohydrates in particular have the most effect on blood sugar levels. Even though they are crucial for maintaining healthy physical functioning, one must make sure they get the proper amounts of this macronutrient. Vegetarian diets in India are typically high in carbs.

2. Manage stress

Prolonged stress affects our bodies in various ways. Cortisol is produced in large amounts as a result of increased stress, which encourages the body to create more glucose, which might further impact blood sugar levels. In situations of diabetes, managing stress by gentle exercise, yoga, meditation, or even reading is useful.

3. Drink ample water

Dehydration is more likely to occur in hot weather. Although it affects everyone, persons with diabetes are particularly affected. Because less blood passes through your kidneys when you are dehydrated, your blood sugar levels are greater. Your kidneys are unable to take extra sugar from your blood for excretion through urine when there is reduced blood flow. So, when it's hot, make sure to drink lots of water or beverages without added sugar. Do not put off replenishing your fluids until you feel thirsty.

4. Stay active

Staying active can be hard in the weather that makes you want to snuggle up in bed all day. It might not seem sensible to get up from the warm blanket to exercise. However, being active warms you up and promotes blood circulation. Don't neglect your fitness program. To help keep your blood sugar levels under control during winter, keep moving as much as you can. Even choosing to exercise at home is an option.

5. Keep your immunity in check

Wintertime illnesses like the flu, bronchitis, sore throats, etc. are quite prevalent and can lead to difficulties for diabetes or more severe disease. Get vaccinated against the flu to help protect yourself from getting sick. When you're out and about, carry hand sanitiser with you or wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Follow your doctor's sick day instructions if you do become ill.

Keep these tips in mind this winter if you suffer from high blood sugar levels.

