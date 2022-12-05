Diabetes Diet: 5 Tips To Deal With Sugar Cravings This Winter

Diabetes: Some nutritional deficiencies can lead to sugar cravings

It is crucial for diabetics to maintain healthy blood sugar levels with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, it is crucial to exercise restraint no matter what your weakness is salty, sweet, crunchy, greasy, or all of the above. Resisting sugar can be difficult, especially in the winter season.

The winter season is known for causing indulgence by most of us and is the season with various sweet and unhealthy specialties. This makes being on a strict diet difficult for many. Unexpected feelings of hunger or perhaps a craving for food might also be spurred by high or low blood sugar levels. Continue reading this article to find out how you can curb sugar cravings in winter as a diabetic.

But first, we must understand what other factors cause sugar cravings to be able to avoid them altogether.

Here are some of the common reasons behind sugar cravings:

1. Hormones

Ghrelin, a hunger hormone, may also be to blame. The body's inability to release ghrelin can be related to not consuming sufficient amounts or not following a healthy diet. People with higher ghrelin levels have a tendency to consume fewer sweets than those with lower ghrelin levels. Consuming wholesome carbohydrates can help manage hunger hormones.

2. Product of habit

Cravings for sweets are frequently the product of habit or long-term conditioning. Dopamine is the hormone that is released when a person indulges in a favourite dessert. Insulin is the hormone that controls blood sugar levels. We feel good after eating sugar because it activates the reward pathway in our brain, which releases dopamine and causes us to develop a habit of doing so.

3. Nutrient deficiencies

Our desire for sweets may also be impacted by the body's inability to regulate insulin levels when certain minerals are deficient. For example, a magnesium deficit can make it difficult for the cells to absorb energy, which will make the body crave sweets to boost energy levels.

4. Low serotonin

The brain's reduced serotonin levels may contribute to the development of sugar cravings. Serotonin aids with mood regulation. Considering the fact that sugar-rich meals elevate mood and reduce anxiety, it seems reasonable that our bodies would seek it when we're stressed, anxious, or depressed.

Now that we understand what factors could cause sugar cravings, let's understand ways in which we can avoid and deal with them safely. Here's what you can do:

1. Focus on your mood

The craving for sugary snacks can be reduced by controlling our stress and worry. As discussed above, feelings of worry and anxiety could further cause sugar cravings. Make sure to take conscious efforts to maintain a good state of mind and seek help if necessary.

2. Eat well

Consuming a healthy quantity of protein and high-fibre foods, which serve as the body's fuel without causing a spike in blood sugar, keeps blood sugar levels in check. In addition to this, eating a well-rounded diet will ensure you do not experience any nutrient deficiencies.

3. Speak to a professional

Getting professional counsel is advisable whether the issue is a food shortage or a more serious health issue. Medical professionals can help you determine what nutrients you are short of, how much you need, and whether the lack of those nutrients can lead to other problems.

4. Distract

Sometimes a sugar craving can be hard to fight. Instead of sitting and sulking, try calling up a friend, going on a walk, working out, reading a book, or partaking in any activity that would require you to refocus your thoughts.

5. Limit contact with sugary foods

It's simpler to reject unhealthy meals when they are not lying in your kitchen. You need to keep them away from your home and workplace because of this. For those who have a sweet tooth since it might be difficult to resist, this may be especially crucial.

Keep these points in mind when trying to fight sugar cravings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.