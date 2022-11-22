Carbs For Diabetics: 5 Whole Grains People With Diabetes Can Add To Their Diet

People with diabetes are usually advised to avoid carbs

It's true that you need to be very careful about your food choices if you are a diabetic. And sometimes, there seems to be a lot of confusion about whether you should consume carbs or not. "Individuals with diabetes are frequently encouraged by their doctors to carefully monitor their consumption of carbohydrates to prevent overwhelming the pancreas. But reducing carbs doesn't mean eliminating them together. In fact, some grains can be healthy for people with diabetes," tells nutritionist Lovneet Batra via her Instagram page "Nutrition by Lovneet".

Well, yes, you can savour grain but as far as they are whole grains. Refrain from having refined grains. Whole grains contain fibres that help lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart diseases and slow digestion that doesn't spike your blood sugar levels in the blood. Let's take a look at the whole that people with diabetes can eat stress-free.

Diabetes diet: 5 whole grains that can help lower blood sugar levels:

1) Barley

It is rich in beta-glucan which aids blood sugar management and helps in lowering bad cholesterol.

2) Oat bran

Along with soluble fibre, oat bran is also rich in magnesium and protein. These components play a major role in blood glucose management, which is great for people with diabetes.

3) Amaranth

Amaranth is a highly nutritious pseudo cereal with superior protein content in comparison to other cereals. Also, it's a great choice among gluten-free options. It is packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties.

4) Ragi

This mustard-like millet is extremely nutritious. Ragi helps in lowering bad cholesterol and is excellent for people with diabetes. Remember, this is a great weaning food for Toddlers as well.

5) Jowar

Loaded with Vitamin K1, jowar plays an important role in blood clotting and bone growth. Bioactive phenolic compounds in Jowar help in reducing bad cholesterol. Highly resistant starch complexes assist in weight management by providing satiety and help in maintaining blood glucose levels.

If you are a diabetic, do keep these grains in mind and don't forget to include them in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.