Diabetes Diet: Is Natural Sugar Bad For Diabetics? Expert Answers

Natural sugars are not healthier than white sugar and must be avoided

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which you need to ensure healthy blood sugar levels to avoid complications. What you eat majorly affect your blood sugar levels. Therefore, people with diabetes avoid sweets and other foods and drinks with sugar. But it is still unclear whether people with diabetes can add natural sugars to their diet or not. In one of her recent Instagram reels, Dr. Vishakha discusses the myth and the fact behind whether or not natural sugars are safe for diabetics. She starts by stating the myth and the fact.

Diabetes diet: Can diabetics eat natural sugars?

Myth: "It's ok for diabetics to have jaggery, honey, dates, maple syrup, agave etc!" she mentions.

Fact: "No! They are all high glycemic and spike insulin and blood sugar just like sugars do,” she clarifies.

She continues by saying, "Commonest myth amongst diabetics is that natural sugars like coconut sugar, honey, dates, maple syrup, and agave are alright to have."

"They are absolutely NOT okay! The fact is that all these have a high glycemic load and cause a spike in blood sugars. They also convert into fat around various organs of the body, that is visceral fat, which is a dangerous fat.

This is true for all diabetics. Especially, if you are overweight, or are a type 2 diabetic with fatty liver, do yourself a favour and stay off these sugars. Especially the ones in liquid form!” she adds.

It is true that sweeteners with less processing, like honey or maple syrup, have more nutritious content than sweeteners with more processing, such as white sugar. However, since these nutrients are present in such minute quantities, it is unlikely that they will have a discernible effect on your health. All types of sugar are equivalent to your body.

Additionally, your body doesn't give these natural sweeteners any particular treatment. All sugar sources are converted into monosaccharides, which are simple sugars in the digestive tract. Your body is unable to distinguish between table sugar, honey, and agave nectar. It only detects sugar molecules that are monosaccharides.

So which 'sweeteners' can you have?

"Organic stevia, monk fruit, and erythritol are okay in moderation. The problem with sugar 'substitutes' is that they can cause dysbiosis in the gut, which comes with its share of medical issues,” she explains for people who still might be confused as to what sweeteners to consume as diabetics.

She ends by saying, “So stay away from all forms if you can and have these substitutes in moderation. Stay well!”

Keep this myth and fact in mind if you are consumed with your sweeteners as a diabetic.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.