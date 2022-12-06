Diabetes: As Cases Rise In Children, Here's What You Can Do To Prevent Diabetes In Your Kid

Make sure your kid eating a healthy and balanced diet

A chronic condition called type 2 diabetes alters how your child's body uses sugar aka glucose as fuel. Without therapy, the disease causes blood sugar levels to rise, which can have detrimental long-term effects.

Type 2 diabetes has been seen in children and teenagers more frequently in recent years. In some regions of the world, type 2 diabetes is now the most common type of diabetes in children. It is commonly accepted that a key factor is a growth in childhood physical inactivity and obesity around the world.

A key way to protect against the condition is maintaining a healthy diet and way of life. Continue reading this article as we discuss how you can prevent your child from getting type-2 diabetes.

Here are some ways through which you can reduce the risk of your child getting diabetes:

1. Maintain the right weight

Children who are overweight are more prone to also have insulin resistance, especially if they have considerable belly fat. A key risk factor for type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance. Although some children see patches of thickened, black, velvety skin known as acanthosis nigricans, which typically appear in body creases and folds like the back of the neck or the armpits, insulin resistance typically has no symptoms. Aside from various conditions linked to insulin resistance, they might also have hypertension, PCOS, and high cholesterol.

2. Provide a healthy diet

All children should follow a healthy diet, and kids that may be at a higher risk for diabetes should pay particular attention. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is considered to be healthful. Limiting the intake of saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol is also vital. Processed meals should also be avoided, as should sugary drinks and snacks. Kids seek more harmful processed food because they have additional sugars, salt, flavourings, and substances that artificially elicit pleasing tastes.

3. Inculcate regular exercise

Exercise may be in form of sports or other physical activities that your child can enjoy with their peers. Exercise on a regular basis is crucial for preventing diabetes. Blood sugar levels and weight are both under better control with exercise. Children should engage in physical activity for at least 60 minutes each day. Make sure to incorporate activities that your kid actually enjoys as well.

4. Make sure they get enough sleep

After an exhausting day, sleep is necessary. The functioning of insulin, glucose, and metabolism are all impacted by sleep disruption. Regularly getting too little sleep can cause obesity, weight gain, and an increased chance of acquiring and worsening diabetes. Young children require up to 13 hours of good sleep per night. Teenagers still require 9 to 10 hours of unbroken, restorative sleep per night, whereas adolescents should receive up to 12 hours.

5. Speak to a doctor

If you think there's a possibility your child has diabetes, you should check your kid's blood sugar levels and get medical help. Diabetes can be treated and its consequences can be avoided with early diagnosis and treatment. Please get in touch with your doctor if you suspect that your child has diabetes. Please contact your child's healthcare practitioner if you have any queries or worries about diabetes in children. They can provide further details on the consequences of diabetes and how to avoid it.

Keep these points in mind and make necessary changes to ensure your child does not develop diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.