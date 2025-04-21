Diabetes In Children: Here's How To Manage It

Diabetes in children can be effectively managed through consistent care, healthy lifestyle choices, and supportive habits. This is important because unmanaged diabetes can lead to serious short-term complications like hypoglycaemia or hyperglycaemia, and long-term complications affecting the heart, kidneys, nerves, and eyes. Early and continuous management helps children live active, healthy lives, supports normal growth and development, and reduces the emotional and physical burden of the disease. Establishing good habits from a young age also empowers children to take charge of their health as they grow older. Read on as we share tips to help you maintain your kid's health if they have diabetes.

9 Tips to help manage diabetes in children

1. Establish a consistent meal schedule

Regular meal timings help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent sudden spikes or drops. Children with diabetes should eat balanced meals at set times each day, with snacks if needed. This also aids in synchronising meals with insulin doses, ensuring more stable glucose control throughout the day.

2. Choose high-fibre, low-glycemic foods

Foods high in fibre and low on the glycemic index, like whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, release glucose slowly into the bloodstream. This helps keep blood sugar levels steady. These foods also support digestion and promote satiety, reducing unhealthy cravings in kids.

3. Monitor blood glucose regularly

Frequent glucose checks, as advised by the doctor, are essential to track how the child's body responds to food, activity, and insulin. Regular monitoring helps detect any trends or problems early, allowing for timely adjustments in diet, insulin, or physical activity.

4. Encourage physical activity

Exercise helps lower blood sugar by allowing glucose to enter cells more effectively. Encourage age-appropriate activities like biking, dancing, or playing sports for at least an hour daily. Physical activity also helps maintain a healthy weight and improves overall well-being.

5. Educate and empower the child

Teaching children about their condition helps them feel in control rather than restricted. Age-appropriate education about checking blood sugar, recognising symptoms, and understanding food choices fosters confidence and encourages responsibility as they grow.

6. Involve the whole family

When the entire family adopts a healthy lifestyle, the child feels supported and less isolated. Preparing diabetes-friendly meals for everyone, exercising together, and avoiding blame or shame creates a positive and inclusive environment for the child.

7. Work closely with a diabetes care team

Regular check-ups with paediatric endocrinologists, dieticians, and educators help tailor the care plan to the child's evolving needs. This team also assists in insulin management, growth monitoring, and addressing any emotional or psychological challenges.

8. Manage stress and emotions

Stress and mood changes can impact blood sugar levels. Help the child develop coping strategies through play, hobbies, journaling, or talking to a counsellor if needed. Emotional support is vital, as children with diabetes may feel different or overwhelmed.

9. Keep emergency supplies ready

Always have a diabetes emergency kit with snacks, glucose tablets, insulin, and a glucometer, whether at school, during outings, or at home. Teaching the child and caregivers how to respond to high or low blood sugar episodes can prevent emergencies.

Keep these tips in mind to keep your kid's health on track.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.