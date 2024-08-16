Dermatologist Shares Dos And Donts For Kid Skincare

Dermatologist advises kids not to use serums.

Skincare is an essential part of our daily routine. Infants have smooth, clear skin, and many of us wish we could go back to those flawless days. However, as we age, we face various skin issues like UV damage, wrinkles and sagging. To combat these effects and address environmental pollution, a proper skincare routine is crucial. This raises an important question for parents: Should children also have a skincare routine? The short answer is yes. Cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has shared a detailed video on Instagram to offer some valuable skincare tips for kids. "Basic do's and don'ts for kids," she captioned the post. Let's take a closer look.

Cosmetic dermatologist Jaishree Sharad recommends below written products for your kids:

1. Cleansers

Cleansers help remove impurities, germs, and dirt from the face, leaving the skin moisturized and hydrated. It is safe for kids to use a cleanser on their face, as long as the product's concentration is gentle. Ms Sharad recommends using gentle cleansers, such as Sebamed baby wash, for children.

2. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is essential for protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. It prevents sunburn and reduces the risk of premature ageing. According to the dermatologist, children over 1 year old should apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going outdoors. Some kid-friendly sunscreens that can be used are Sebamed, Fotoprotector and Cetaphil.

3. Lip balms

Lip balms help soften the lips, prevent cracks and keep them from getting chapped. While it is safe for kids to use lip balms, Ms Sharad recommends avoiding those with fragrances. Instead, opt for plain petroleum jelly or a colourless, odourless lip balm.

4. Serums

Serums are known for hydrating the skin, minimising pores and improving elasticity. However, Ms Sharad advises against using serums on kids and teenagers. Instead, she recommends sticking to a routine of cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen, combined with a healthy diet.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.