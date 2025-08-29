Never Apply These 4 Kitchen Ingredients On Your Face: Dermatologist Warns

These days, DIY face masks are all the rage, and it is easy to see why. They are natural, budget-friendly, and give you that little self-care vibe at home. But here's the catch: just because an ingredient works wonders in a store-bought mask doesn't mean it is automatically safe to slap on your face raw. Some things can be too harsh, irritating, or just not as effective on their own, so a little caution goes a long way when mixing your own skincare goodies. According to dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar, there are certain ingredients one should avoid while making your own face mask.

She has shared four ingredients you should steer clear of to ensure your DIY face mask is beneficial and not detrimental to your skin.

Ingredients to avoid while making a DIY face mask:

1. Lemon

Lemon juice has a very low pH (about 2), making it highly acidic and disruptive to the skin's natural barrier (pH about 4.7–5.5). It can cause chemical burns, irritation, and contact dermatitis, especially in sensitive skin. It also contains psoralen, a phototoxic compound that can trigger Phytophotodermatitis (burns and blistering after sun exposure). High levels of citric acid can lead to over-exfoliation, resulting in microtears and increased skin sensitivity.

2. Baking soda (Sodium bicarbonate)

Baking soda is alkaline (pH about 9) and disrupts the skin's acid mantle, impairing its barrier function and defence against bacteria. Regular use can lead to dryness, flaking, and trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL). Baking soda alters skin microbiota, which can increase the risk of infection or worsen acne. Its abrasive texture can cause micro-injuries, especially on acne-prone or thin skin.

3. Potato juice

Contrary to popular belief, potato juice doesn't “erase pigmentation.” There's zero clinical evidence that raw potato juice lightens dark spots or scars effectively. It naturally contains alkaloids like solanine, which can be irritating or even toxic in high doses when absorbed through compromised skin. Potatoes' antioxidants break down within minutes of juicing, so even the small benefits don't last. Repeated use can trigger contact dermatitis or allergic reactions, especially if your skin is already sensitive or inflamed.

4. Raw eggs

Raw eggs can be contaminated with Salmonella, which may cause serious skin or eye infections. That “tightening” feeling you get after egg white masks is just dried protein film, not actual lifting or anti-ageing. Your skin cannot absorb large egg proteins, so they just sit there doing nothing. Raw eggs carry a high bacterial load and spoil fast. Slathering it on your face is a recipe for breakouts or worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.