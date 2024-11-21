Crispy Chickpeas: The Perfect Guilt-Free Snack to Satisfy Your Cravings

Spread the seasoned chickpeas on a baking tray lined with parchment paper to cook it

Craving junk food but want to stay healthy? Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect solution for you. In her latest Instagram reel, she shares a simple and delicious recipe for crispy chickpeas made with red chilli powder, salt, garam masala and amchur powder. This snack satisfies cravings while keeping you on track with your fitness goals. Here is how to make it:

Instructions

Take a bowl and add 1 cup of cooked chickpeas along with red chilli powder, salt, garam masala, and amchur powder. Mix well, ensuring all the chickpeas are evenly coated. Spread the seasoned chickpeas on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake until crispy. Serve and enjoy this guilt-free snack.

Before that, Yasmin Karachiwala delighted her followers with a unique recipe for kaju katli cheesecake on Instagram. This creamy, nutty, and aromatic dessert uses wholesome ingredients, avoiding refined sugar and processed additives. Here is the full recipe::

For the crust

Mix 1 cup walnuts, 1 cup almond or cashew flour, 4-5 pitted soft dates, 1 tbsp coconut oil and 1 tsp cardamom powder together and blend coarsely. Press evenly into a 6-inch springform pan and set aside.

For the filling

Mix 2 cups raw cashews (soaked overnight) with ¾ cup coconut milk, ¼ cup coconut oil, ½ cup honey, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp cardamom powder, 1 tsp rose essence, a pinch of saffron soaked in 1 tbsp coconut milk. Blend them all together in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture over the crust and refrigerate overnight.

Try this healthy and delicious recipe at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.