Coronavirus: When Should You Get Tested? Know The Answer From Our Expert

Coronavirus: In case of respiratory symptoms, self-quarantine first instead of rushing to the hospital

Highlights Dry cough, high fever and breathless are three main symptoms of COVID-19

You should get tested if you are getting these symptoms

Also get tested if you have come in contact with an infected person

Coronavirus in India: Shutdowns are being ordered by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. Malls and schools have been ordered for a shutdown.The government has advised citizens above the age of 65 to stay at home unless they are public representatives or doctors or government employees. Children below the age of 10 are also advised to stay at home. At this point of time, it is important to not panic and get your facts right about the novel coronavirus.

In this article, we are going to talk about when you should get tested for coronavirus. A lot of information and misinformation is currently doing rounds and it is important for everyone to get access to the right kind of verified information, which is backed by the facts about COVID-19 that have been gathered so far.

When should you get tested for coronavirus?

According to Dr P. Raghu Ram, President of The Association of Surgeons of India, one should nut run to the hospital as soon as one gets symptoms like running nose and sore throat. The three main symptoms of coronavirus to note are:

Dry cough

Fever

Breathlessness

People who have flu-like symptoms need not panic, Dr Ram recommends. "Majority of the times the symptoms caused by coronavirus infection are mild, especially for the first eight days. Self-quarantine first instead of rushing to the hospital. If the symptoms get worse, which usually happens after the eighth day, then go for testing," Dr Ram says.

After eight days, symptoms of coronavirus may worsen and may lead to high fever and pneumonia-like symptoms.

Having said that, it is not advisable to run to the hospital as soon as you get symptoms like running nose and sore throat. Dr Ram says that these symptoms can be caused by many factors. "We have limited number of kits to test coronavirus currently in the country. If everyone with cough and cold report to COVID-19 helpline, we would be overwhelmed and may not be able test those who might actually be infected with it," he tells DoctorNDTV.

Dry cough combined with fever and breathlessness are symptoms of coronavirus

What WHO suggests for testing for coronavirus

According to the World Health Organization, you should get tested for coronavirus if you have the following symptoms:

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

Also, get tested in case you have travelled to any of COVID-19 affected countries:

Italy

Iran

Republic of Korea

France

Spain

Germany

UAE

Get tested in case you have come in contact with any of the confirmed positive cases.

This is the time to stay at home, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Stay safe, everyone!

Remember to wash your hands for prevention of coronavirus

(Dr P. Raghu Ram is President of The Association of Surgeons of India)

