Cold & Mosquito-Borne Diseases Have Overlapping Signs; Here's How To Differentiate

Cold season and mosquito season often overlap in India and it becomes easy to confuse symptoms. A fever and body ache together after a bite can be scary and can raise worrying thoughts on whether it is something serious like dengue or a respiratory virus? This question becomes more common especially during the monsoon season as both of these diseases are the most common diseases in India during monsoon. In this article, we share common signs of cold and mosquito bites and help you better identify which one you might be experiencing.

Let's first understand what signs do each of these conditions show

1. Common cold

A common cold i.e. viral upper respiratory infection can typically show signs such as runny/stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough, milk headache and mild and body aches. Fever if present is usually low grade and not something to worry about. These symptoms generally peak within the first 2-3 days and improve within a week. It is important to understand that common cold signs are mostly limited to respiratory issues and do not show skin lesions.

2. Mosquito bite

A simple mosquito bite usually leaves a small red bump, itchy and sometimes swollen. This is a local skin reaction caused by the mosquito saliva proteins. Most local reactions are self-limited. Some people show exaggerated local reactions such as large swelling and blisters but systemic symptoms such as high fever, severe aches are uncommon from a bite alone.

3. Mosquito-borne infections

If a bite transmits an infection, the patient can develop system-wide symptoms days later. This signs include high fever, severe body or join pain, headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea and sometimes rash. The most common being dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

What causes confusion between signs?

Fever and body aches: These signs are common in both influenza-like illnesses as well as dengue. Rash: Viral infections can cause rashes at the same time certain mosquito-bite reactions can give widespread redness or local blistering. Swollen lymph nodes: These can occur with infections and with exaggerated bite reactions.

Due to these overlaps, it is crucial to understand the timing, exposure and local signs.

How to differentiate between a cold & mosquito-borne disease?

1. Look at timing

A simple itchy bump appears immediately or within minutes to hours of a bite.

Symptoms of dengue, chikungunya or other transmitted infections usually begin days later. If you developed fever the same days as one or two bites, infection is less likely; think allergic reaction or an unrelated viral illness.

2. Where are the signs?

Respiratory symptoms like runny nose, cough or sore throat point to a cold or a respiratory virus and not a bite.

Localised itchy bumps with surrounding redness are classic signs for a mosquito bites.

High fever along with severe muscle or joint pain and retool-orbital pain (pain behind the eyes) can raise suspicion for dengue.

3. Pattern & distribution

Generalised blotchy rash over trunk and limbs with high fever can be signs of dengue or other viral exanthem.

4. Severity and course

Worsening fever, persistent vomiting, bleeding tendencies in gums and nose, severe abdominal pain or breathlessness can be danger signs for severe dengue. At this stage you are required to seek urgent care.

What's the bottom line?

Most mosquito bites are harmless local irritant and colds are predominantly respiratory. If you get immediate itch and a bump after being bitten, treat as a bite. If you develop high fever, severe body or join pain, bleeding or worrying systemic signs, particularly several days after exposure to mosquitos, treat it as a possible mosquito-borne infection and seek medical attention. When in doubt, get a check and remember to follow prevention tips. Avoiding stagnant water, using repellents, nets, and good masks/hygiene during cold season is the best medicine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

