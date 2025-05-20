Recurrent Colds And Coughs In Children? Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Immune Deficiency

It is perfectly normal for young children to catch a cold or develop mild infections frequently as their immune systems are still developing. However, if your child falls sick frequently or it takes longer than usual for them to recover, you must focus on their immune health.

An underlying immune deficiency can be indicated by colds that are frequent or respiratory issues that are prolonged or persistent. Repeated cold and coughs which are prolonged, or persistent, can be signs of either an allergy or an immunodeficiency. While primary immunodeficiency is quite rare, infections that are Severe (particularly intense), Persistent (last a long time), Unusual (caused by uncommon pathogens), or Recurrent (keep returning), captured by the SPUR mnemonic can be important clues pointing toward a compromised immune system. In such cases, it is essential to consult your doctor for appropriate testing to rule out or confirm any underlying immunity issue.

According to the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, children with more than 8 infections a year, especially if they are unusually intense or slow to respond to treatment should be evaluated for potential immune-related concerns. With growing awareness and advancements in pediatric care, timely diagnosis can make a significant difference in strengthening a child's immune health and quality of life.

Signs and symptoms to watch out for

1. Recurring infections during the year

If your child is ill more than eight times in one year with cold, cough, or fever, then this might be something to worry about. They may have an immune system that is unable to fight off common viruses and bacteria, and rather, they get consecutive infections with little to no break time in between.

2. Long duration of illness

Most of these common colds will clear up within 7-10 days. But if your child still is not feeling well for weeks or is gradually getting worse over time, it could be a sign that the body is having trouble recovering because of an inadequate immune response, rather than fighting a persistent virus.

3. Repeated ear infections

If your child has experienced several ear infections, particularly four or more during a year, it may be a sign of an immune deficiency. Children's Eustachian tubes are more likely to become blocked, but repeated infections mean the immune system is not functioning well enough to stop or clear them out.

4. Recurrent chest or lung infections

If your child has recurrent episodes of bronchitis, pneumonia, or wheezing disease, especially if they need antibiotics repeatedly or have difficulty breathing, it could mean that there is a more significant issue with immune function in their lower respiratory tract.

5. Tiredness or lack of energy

A weak immune system can make a child feel fatigued. If your child is perpetually tired, sleeps all the time, or won't exercise, it may not be low energy; it may be a sign that their body is under stress every day from trying to fight repeated infections.

6. Poor growth or weight gain

Kids with underlying immune problems can find it difficult to gain weight or grow at a healthy rate. Their body could be expending most of its energy fighting infections, with less left over for growth and development, particularly if their appetite is compromised over long periods of illness.

7. Digestive troubles

Diarrhoea, infections in the stomach, or lack of appetite may result if the immune system becomes weakened and can no longer handle normal gut bacteria. This can then result in dehydration, malnourishment, and overall ill health.

What parents can do

If these symptoms do not go away, it's important not to ignore them or assume they're just normal medical evaluation, including simple immune function tests, can help exclude or diagnose early immune deficiencies. Some of them will need to be treated with medication, while others can be treated with supportive care and dietary changes.

Ways to help increase your child's immune health naturally:

Offer a nutrient-rich diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins

Ensure they sleep well, as sleep is important for immune repair

Encourage physical activity during the day and restrict screen time

Encourage good hygiene practices such as washing hands and sanitizing

Restrict the overuse of antibiotics if not prescribed, as this can upset natural immune equilibrium.

Even though repeated colds and infections in children are common, frequent or repeated illnesses should not be taken lightly. Such repeated symptoms could be an indication of some underlying immune deficiency that needs treatment. Early detection, combined with proper medical care and lifestyle counselling, can significantly improve a child's immunity, growth, and health. Avoidance of complications through timely intervention benefits the child with a healthier, happier, and active life, besides avoiding complications in infections in the child.

(Dr. Vikram Gagneja, Consultant - Paediatrics and Head PICU, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.