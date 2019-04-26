Children Under 5 Should Have This Much Screen Time: Says WHO

Children should sit less and play more for overall health

Technology has made parenting a tad easier. If the kid is becoming restless, hand over whatever gadget is nearby and a few hours will pass by like a breeze. However, the World Health Organisation says it is crucial that children sit less and play more for overall health.

The new WHO guidelines indicate that children under five must spend less time sitting watching screens or restrained in prams, get better sleep and have a more active play if they are to grow up healthy.

For infants, less than one year, screen time is not recommended at all. One-year-olds should not be permitted sedentary screen time such as watching TV or playing computer games. For those aged 2-4 years of age, children should be engaged in physical activities and sedentary screen time should not exceed one hour.

