Child Health Is Calling For A Reset Before 2026 Rings In, Says Paediatrician

As we move closer to 2026, it is clear that most children need a health reboot. As a paediatrician, I see daily how relatively small changes at home and in the community can bring huge positive shifts in a child's life. Now is the perfect time to pause, take a close look at our children's habits, and give their health the reset it really needs.

1. More Screen-Time Than Before

First, today's children spend more time on screens than ever before. Long hours on the phone, tablets, and computers affect their sleep, eyesight, posture, and even mood. I encourage families to bring back simple routines: device-free meals, at least one hour of outdoor play every day, and a consistent sleep schedule. These small steps help the brain and body grow in a healthy way.

2. Lack Of A Balanced Diet

Secondly, most children lack a properly balanced diet. While lifestyles are busy and quick, snacking and fast food are common, growing bodies require an intake of colored fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and enough water throughout the day. Before 2026 arrives, families can start one easy habit: include at least one fruit and one vegetable in every meal. This alone improves energy, immunity, and digestion.

3. Emotional Health Lagging Behind Physical Health

Thirdly, emotional health is an extension of physical health. Children today are carrying around stress from school, social pressures, and constant online comparison. We have to listen more, talk openly, and create a safe space for our kids to express their feelings without fear. Family check-ins daily, even for 10 minutes, could help reduce anxiety and make kids feel seen and heard.

4. Postponed Vaccinations, Check-Ups

Vaccinations, routine check-ups, and proper hygiene also remain important. Many families postponed their doctor's visits during past years, so updating their health records and catching up on missed appointments should be a priority before the New Year. Prevention is always easier and safer than treatment.

5. Adults Need To Set Better Examples

Lastly, children learn by watching adults. The more parents make healthy food choices, stay active, manage stress positively, and limit screen time, the more kids will too. A healthy home environment is a child's strongest foundation.

As 2026 approaches, we have a wonderful opportunity to reset our children's health - gently, simply, and consistently. With thoughtful habits and supportive families, we can help every child step into the New Year stronger, happier, and healthier.

(By Dr. B. Uday Kiran, Consultant - Paediatric, Manipal Hospitals Vijayawada)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.