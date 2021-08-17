Chana Dal Health Benefits: Reasons Why This High Protein Indian Superfood Is A Must Have

Chana dal is loaded with plant-based protein, fibre and several other essential nutrients

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared a video on her Instagram timeline highlighting the benefits of eating chana dal and ways in which the healthy legume can be incorporated into your diet. Chana dal has innumerable health benefits, the most important being that it is a rich source of protein and is essential for vegetarians and vegans who do not consume meat. Chana dal is rich in B-complex vitamins that play an important role in glucose metabolism and are vital for your body to remain active and energetic. It is also essential for the heart as it is rich in antioxidants and reduces inflammation keeping the organ healthy.

Chana dal health benefits you need to know

Not only does eating chana dal help in weight loss, but it is also a good source of nutrients for diabetics as the grain's high fibre content helps release glucose into the bloodstream and regulates blood sugar levels.

Also, are you worried about excessive hair fall and hair damage? Chana dal is rich in folic acid which nourishes the scalp and strengthens the roots of your hair preventing hair fall.

"30 grams which are 2 tablespoons of chana dal will give you 6 to 7 grams of protein," says Nmami Agarwal, talking about this healthy superfood. It is also an essential grain to include in your diet to boost your immunity and protect your body from illnesses.

Ways to add chana dal to diet

In the video, Nmami lists out four ways through which you can incorporate chana dal in your diet:

1) Pancake

This is a healthy and nutritious breakfast option made using chana dal. Soak the grain overnight and blend it into a smooth pancake batter by adding ingredients of your choice.

2) Hummus

Another quick and easy snack, hummus can be eaten with anything and everything. Made with chana dal, it adds to your daily fibre intake as well as protein. It is a low-calorie snack that aids weight loss.

3) Soup

If you are looking for a filling evening meal, chana dal soup is the answer. It is light but extremely filling. Another great way to get your daily dose of protein.

4) Bhurji

Move over paneer and egg bhurji. Chana dal bhurji made with soya granules and capsicum contains the same amount of protein as egg or paneer does. It carries fewer fats and calories than eggs and paneer. This bhurji can be eaten as a roll in a roti or paratha or be turned into a sandwich as well.

Include this Indian superfood in your diet for a healthy and fit body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.