Chadwick Boseman's Wife Shares 3 Early Colon Cancer Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, recently shared more insight into her husband's struggle with colon cancer. In order to raise awareness, she opened up in an interview where she discussed the exact timeline of the medical treatment that Chadwick was getting while balancing his shooting schedule. She also explained why Chadwick kept his illness private and the exact symptoms that he experienced from his diagnosis in 2016 up until his remission status in 2018, and how the colon cancer reappeared, eventually leading to his death in 2020.

Simone's objective through this interview is to shed light on the seriousness of colon cancer and why paying attention to the symptoms is important to seek timely medical intervention. Colon cancer is not only is it prevalent globally; according to the American Cancer Society, 158,850 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the US, to 55,230 people will die from the disease in 2026. Hence, paying attention to the experience of symptoms is crucial to avoid the disease from progressing into its later stages with low survival rates.

When it comes to India, according to the Indian J Gastroenterol journal, colon cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer, and adults under 55 are seeing a rise in cases. This is why routine screening should start at age 45.

3 Early Warning Signs Of Colon Cancer

Colon cancer can be defined as an abnormal cell growth in the colon, which can manifest as symptoms that require immediate attention. When people experience the following symptoms, they need to immediately consult a medical professional to figure out the exact cause of their symptoms.

1. Persistent Abdominal Pain Or Discomfort

When there is a continuous experience of pain in the abdominal area or discomfort, it may happen due to the location of the tumour that is causing it. The severity of the pain may depend on the progression of the disease and the stage of colon cancer. According to research published in the Journal of Coloproctology, pain in the area surrounding the stomach is a common complaint among people who have colon cancer.

2. Unexplained Changes In Bowel Habits

This can result in diarrhoea, constipation, or narrowing of stool are all possible signs of abnormal cell growth in the colon that is causing an obstruction and affecting normal digestive functioning.

3. Blood In Stool Or Rectal Bleeding

This is another sign that needs immediate medical intervention, as an accumulation of cancer cells tends to cause it. According to the research published in the British Journal of Cancer, colon cancer can cause a range of symptoms mentioned above, and when they are experienced, they should be taken seriously, and you should get screened to rule out colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman experienced symptoms that led him to seek help from medical professionals and specialists, who advised a course of treatment. The onset of colon cancer was sudden and rapid, and within just a matter of weeks, he had gone from feeling fine to receiving a life-altering diagnosis.

Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, at a time when he was far too young to have been recommended for a routine colonoscopy. He was in his late 30s at the time. So, this is a lesson: if you are feeling the symptoms, even though a routine colonoscopy is not advised until age 45, you need to get screened.

Also Read: AIIMS-Trained Doctor Shares 5 Practical Ways To Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Why Awareness Matters

Raising awareness about colon cancer is essential, as due to delays in seeking treatment, patients tend to suffer from worse outcomes. If cancer is detected at an early stage, the prognosis is better with targeted treatment options and therapies. Here are the reasons why raising awareness about colon cancer is essential:

Younger adults under the age of 55 are getting diagnosed with later-stage colon cancer due to a delay in tracking down symptoms, as a colonoscopy is the only way to effectively rule out colon cancer. Colon cancer is increasingly affecting younger adults.

Early detection significantly improves survival rates, but it depends on the genetic inclination to counteract the disease, along with access to effective treatment options for recovery.

The importance of not ignoring subtle symptoms when they manifest is important to stop the progression of the disease and increase the experience of pain and discomfort.

Chadwick Boseman's sudden return of colon cancer after remission could be attributed to an unknown family history, as it is currently unknown whether colon cancer runs in his family, which led to him developing the disease at an early age.

He kept his illness private, as he didn't want to be treated differently because of his illness, and he truly believed that he could beat the disease by undergoing the recommended surgeries and chemotherapy to prevent the cancer cells from recurring.

Also Read: Study Finds Two Common Colon Polyps That Can Raise Colon Cancer Risk Fivefold

Preventive Measures To Prevent Colon Cancer

Colon cancer incidence can be lowered through following the preventive measures, such as:

A diet where you consume a nutritious and balanced meal that is realistically achievable with your current lifestyle demands.

A lifestyle where you balance your physical activity levels with regular check-ups that make sure a disease doesn't cause health complications and impact your overall quality of life.

Simone's advocacy honours Chadwick's legacy and raises awareness about colon cancer rates in young adults. In order to be careful of developing it, you need to prioritise screenings and listen to your body when it is trying to tell you something.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.