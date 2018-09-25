Turns Out Carbs Are Not So Bad! This New Study Says Carb-Rich Diet Can Help In Weight Loss: Everything You Should Know

Complex carbohydrates are naturally rich in fiber

According to a new study, diets high in carbohydrates reduce body weight and body fat and improve insulin function in overweight individuals. In the 16-week randomised clinical trial, researchers with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine placed participants in either a plant-based, high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet group or asked them to maintain their current diet. The plant-based diet group avoided all animal products and added oils and limited fat intake to 20-30 grams per day. There were no limits on calories or carbohydrate intake. The control group maintained their current diets, which included meat and dairy products. Neither group altered their exercise routines.

Participants focused on whole, complex carbohydrates from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Total carbohydrate intake did not change in the control group, but increased significantly in the plant-based diet group, both as absolute intake and as a percentage of total calories. Participants focused on whole, complex carbohydrates from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

At the end of the trial, body mass index, body weight, fat mass, visceral fat volume, and insulin resistance decreased significantly in the plant-based diet group. There were no significant changes in the control group.

"Fad diets often lead people to fear carbohydrates. But the research continues to show that healthy carbohydrates--from fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains--are the healthiest fuel for our bodies," says lead study author Hana Kahleova.

The study's results support previous research findings that a plant-based, high-carbohydrate diet can help with weight regulation and body composition and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Another recent study published in The Lancet found that people who consume animal-based, low-carbohydrate diets have a shorter life expectancy, compared with those who consume more carbohydrates and/or more plant-based sources of protein or fat.

Complex carbohydrates are naturally rich in fiber--a nutrient found in plant foods that add bulk to the diet without adding extra calories. Previous studies have shown that high-fiber diets are effective for weight loss and can help reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

The study has been published in the Journal of Nutrients.