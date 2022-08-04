Can Breathing Exercises Boost Your Energy Levels & Productivity At Work?

Deep breathing exercise can be performed anywhere and at any time of the day

Breathing exercises have been recognised for providing various benefits to our physical as well as mental health. Various different breathing techniques have different effects on our bodies and their functions. Sitting in front of a screen or working for long hours can significantly lower our energy levels. There are various ways through which you can boost your energy levels and productivity at work.

Can breathing exercises boost energy levels at work?

Breathing exercises have been proven to manage and boost energy levels and productivity. There are various factors that prove breathing exercises improve our energy levels. In this article, we discuss how and which exercises can help boost energy levels and productivity at work.

How can breathing exercises help?

When we practice breathing exercises, there are various functions of our bodies that are facilitated and improved by it. These functions boost our energy levels. A gradual and healthy way to boost energy also makes us more productive at work.

Here are simple ways through which breathing exercises improve our energy levels and productivity at work:

1. Increase focus

Breathing exercises help calm the mind down and help increase focus. Better focus improves productivity at work.

2. Improves digestion

Poor digestion can significantly lower our energy level and focus. Breathing exercises help improve digestion which later boosts energy.

3. Reduces stress

Stress from work is one of the most common causes of low energy and productivity. Breathing techniques help reduce stress and boost happy hormones.

4. Reduces anxiety

Similar to stress, work might cause anxiety. Breathing exercises help calm us down and lower anxiety.

5. Improves sleep quality

Lack of good quality sleep may be another cause of low energy and lack of productivity at work. Breathing exercises lower blood pressure, calm the mind, boost hoary hormones, and various other factors that improve sleep quality.

6. Improves cognitive functions

Along with improved focus, breathing exercises have been proven to improve various other cognitive functions such as memory, learning, attention, thought, etc.

What exercises can help improve energy levels and boost productivity?

There are certain breathing exercises that focus on improving energy levels and also boost cognitive functions. Here are 3 breathing exercises that can help you boost your energy and productivity while you're at work:

1. Pursed-lip breathing

Sit with your legs folded, you can also perform this sitting at your work desk

Keep your back straight

Place your hands on your knees or however comfortable

Close your eyes and focus on your breathing

Slowly inhale with your mouth closed

Now, open your mouth and form a pout

At this point, your lips must appear as though you are giving a kiss

Now slowly exhale with your lips pursed

Repeat at least 3-4 times

2. Deep breathing

Sit with your legs folded, you can also perform this sitting at your work desk

Keep your back straight

Place your hands on your knees

Close your eyes and focus on your breathing

Slowly inhale for as long as you comfortably can

Now exhale

Repeat this 4-5 times

You can also perform this exercise lying down with hands on the side

3. Lion Breathing

This exercise can be performed sitting on the floor or on your desk chair

Keep your back straight

Inhale like you usually would

Now, open your mouth and pull your tongue out and exhale

When exhaling, you can make a ‘ha' sound

Repeat 5-10 times to boost energy

In conclusion, breathing exercises are extremely helpful if you often experience energy falls at work. Being productive at work the whole day can be tough and these techniques can help solve this issue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.