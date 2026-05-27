Multani mitti, also known as fuller's earth, is a type of clay that has been used for centuries in traditional skincare and health practices. It is composed mainly of aluminium silicate, which gives it unique properties. With a texture finer than clay, multani mitti is magnesium chloride and calcium bentonite. It is primarily used for skin and hair care. When applied to the skin, multani mitti leaves a natural cooling effect on the skin, making it ideal for soothing sunburn or skin irritations. As the intense heatwaves continue to affect several parts of India, it is vital to focus on diet and lifestyle choices that can help reduce body heat naturally. As multani mitti has a cooling effect, can applying its paste help you stay cool during the ongoing heatwave conditions? Let's find out.

Can Multani mitti reduce body temperature?

Applying multani mitti paste to your palms or head provides temporary, localised sensory cooling and helps reduce body heat to some extent. The clay's cooling properties can provide a soothing sensation and can help lower the temperature of the skin in those areas. This can be particularly beneficial during hot weather or after physical exertion.

How it works:

When you apply a wet clay paste to your skin, the water content slowly evaporates. This process physically draws latent heat away from the skin surface, providing an instant, refreshing cold sensation.

The palms of your hands and the scalp feature high densities of superficial blood vessels. Cooling these specific vascular zones helps you perceive a sense of comfort quickly, making the oppressive ambient heat feel more bearable.

Multani Mitti is rich in magnesium chloride and is highly valued in Ayurvedic traditions for its cooling potency. It effectively soothes external heat-related issues like sunburns, prickly heat, and rashes.

For those looking to cool down, you can mix multani mitti with water to create a paste and apply it to the palms or forehead. Allow it to dry, then rinse off with cool water. This practice can not only cool the skin but also offer the benefits of its soothing and purifying properties.

Limitations

While it may provide some temporary relief, it cannot lower your core body temperature or prevent a medical emergency like heatstroke. The cooling effect is strictly sensory. It does not change your internal thermal regulation. Relying on clay instead of proper hydration during extreme weather can lead to dangerous delays in treating severe heat exhaustion. Therefore, it's important to stay hydrated and take other measures to cool down if the body heat is significant or prolonged.

Other benefits of multani mitti:

1. Skin care

Multani mitti is renowned for its ability to absorb excess oil and impurities from the skin. It's often used in face masks to help treat acne, blemishes, and oily skin.

2. Exfoliation

The granular texture of multani mitti makes it an excellent natural exfoliant, helping to slough off dead skin cells and promote a smoother complexion.

3. Hair care

It is also used in hair masks to control oiliness on the scalp, remove dirt, and promote healthy hair.

Safety precautions

Do not apply thick layers of mud. Use a thin paste mixed with chilled water or rose water. Wash it off after 10 to 15 minutes before it turns completely dry and crusty.

Applying it to the head clears oil, but letting it harden makes it very difficult to rinse out and can strip your hair and scalp of natural moisture.

Clay packs should only be used as a comfort aid alongside standard medical safety measures. To survive a heatwave safely, prioritise drinking plenty of water, consuming electrolytes, staying in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and splashing cold water directly onto your face and neck. If you experience any symptoms of heat-related illness, seek medical help immediately.

\r

\r



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.