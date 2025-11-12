Burning Eyes, Itchy Throat: Don't Confuse Air Pollution Impact Signs For Flu Symptoms

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category after it recorded an AQI of 414 at 9 AM on Wednesday, November 12. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Wazipur station had the highest AQI level of 459, followed by Jahangirpuri at 446, and Nehru Nagar at 440. The NSIT Dwarka monitoring station recorded an AQI of 215. Given the situation, the Union Health Ministry has updated its air pollution mandates and made the establishment of CHEST Clinics in all government hospitals rapidly. This is also the time when banking on a reliable air pollution survival kit is essential.

But while most people think air pollution only troubles the respiratory system, and consult a doctor about air pollution impacts on health only when they are down with a cough or cold that's not related to a seasonal flu, this is not entirely true. Air pollution impacts your overall health and well-being, from your eyes to your throat, heart, skin and more. People complain of burning eyes, scratchy throats, intermittent headaches, fatigue, and body aches. These symptoms often resemble the flu or a common viral infection, but in reality, they may be the body's response to rising air pollution levels.

This is why, as the air quality continues to worsen, it is very important that you understand exactly which symptoms are clear indications of air pollution impact, and what to do about them.

Signs Of Air Pollution That You Might Confuse For Flu Symptoms

Burning, Itchy and Watery Eyes

Air pollution can cause burning, itchy and watery eyes, due to the tiny, harmful particles and gases present in the air, such as PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and more. These pollutants tend to irritate the eye, causing inflammation and oxidative stress. This can lead to redness, increased tear production as a protective response, which causes watery eyes. The irritation also stimulates nerve endings, which causes burning and itching sensations. When you're exposed to air pollution for a prolonged period of time, it can worsen eye allergies, dryness and other issues.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Santosh Bhide, Senior Consultant and Eye Surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, "The eyes may burn or water, the throat may feel dry or itchy, and persistent coughing may develop even without infection. Unlike the flu, pollution-related symptoms are not usually accompanied by fever or chills - but they can be just as debilitating, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions."

Itchy Throat And Coughing

The itchy throat and coughing due to air pollution happens because the air pollutants tend to irritate the throat and respiratory tract. Pollutants like sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), irritate the lining of the throat, triggering inflammation, causing a scratchy sensation. For example, sulfur dioxide dissolves in throat moisture, thereby causing intense irritation and coughing. Pollutants also activate nerve receptors in the airways, triggering coughing, which aims to remove harmful particles from the respiratory tract.

Persistent exposure can cause inflammation, weakening respiratory defenses and increasing the risk of infections and chronic conditions. Therefore, air pollution damages throat tissues directly and activates protective coughing responses, which results in itchiness and coughing symptoms.

Dr Bhide adds, "Continuous exposure can worsen conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and chronic bronchitis. It can even reduce lung capacity over time. Simple precautions can go a long way in minimising harm - wearing N95 masks outdoors, using air purifiers indoors, staying hydrated, and avoiding outdoor exercise during peak pollution hours are important measures. Gargling with warm salt water may also ease irritation."

Headaches And Nausea

A lot of people tend to suffer from headaches and nausea that's caused due to air pollution. Pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), irritate the respiratory tract and can enter the bloodstream. This eventually affects oxygen delivery, triggering inflammatory responses in the nervous system, which leads to neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and activation of pain pathways, causing headaches and migraines.

Nausea, on the other hand, is a result of the body's reaction to the pollutants, which overwhelms the olfactory system, leading to inflammation in the respiratory system and causing discomfort and vomiting.

"If discomfort persists or shortness of breath develops, it's essential to seek medical evaluation rather than self-diagnosing it as a seasonal flu. Understanding that these seemingly mild symptoms are the body's alarm system against polluted air is the first step toward protecting long-term health. What may feel like just another cold could, in fact, be your lungs and immune system struggling to cope with the invisible toxins that surround us every day," said Dr Bhide.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.