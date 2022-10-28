Brain Health: 10 Superfoods To Add To Your Kids Diet To Improve Their Brain Health

Brain Health: Spinach as well as eggs are highly beneficial for kid's brain health

If you have children you undoubtedly want to ensure they eat well so they can live the healthiest lives possible. All areas of health, including the development and operation of the brain, depend on proper nutrition. During the first several years of life, a child's brain grows rapidly. In fact, by the time they are two years old, your child's brain has grown to 80% of its adult size.

Through adolescence, your child's brain continues to develop, especially in the prefrontal cortex, also referred to as the "personality core" of the brain. This is the part of the brain responsible for executive activities like planning, memory, and decision-making.

Every nutrient is crucial for healthy brain activity. Furthermore, research has revealed that certain nutrients and foods promote brain growth and enhance cognitive function in children and adolescents. In this article, we list the best superfoods to improve the brain health of your kid.

Add these superfoods to your kid's diet to improve their brain health:

1. Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D found in fish help to preserve the brain from memory loss and deteriorating cognitive abilities. Sardines, tuna, and salmon are all high in omega-3 fatty acids. The more omega-3s we can get into children's brains, the greater their ability to focus will be.

2. Berries

Anthocyanins, which are advantageous plant chemicals, are abundant in berries. Anthocyanins may provide a number of advantages for the health of the brain, according to scientists. They may have anti-inflammatory effects, improve blood flow to the brain, stimulate the growth of new nerve cells, and boost the expression of specific proteins. This includes BDNF, a neurotrophic factor that plays a role in memory and learning.

3. Leafy greens

Although it may be difficult to encourage your child to consume leafy greens, research indicates that these nutrient-rich veggies are crucial for children's brain development. You can add them to their diet by adding them to smoothies, omelettes, sandwiches, and so on. There are substances that protect the brain in green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce, including folate, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K1.

4. Yogurt

You may help your child's brain health by giving them unsweetened yoghurt for breakfast or a protein-rich snack. Iodine, a vitamin required for brain growth and cognitive function, can be found in dairy products like yoghurt. According to studies, kids with diets high in iodine are less likely to experience cognitive impairment than kids with diets low in iodine.

5. Beans

Beans are unique because they include a multitude of vitamins and minerals along with energy from protein, complex carbohydrates, and fibre. If a child eats them with lunch, they make a great brain meal since they maintain a child's energy and mental capacity all afternoon.

6. Peanuts

In addition to thiamin, which aids the brain and nervous system in using glucose as fuel, peanuts and peanut butter are quite an excellent source of vitamin E, a strong antioxidant that preserves neuronal membranes. Serve it in salads, as a dip, in sandwiches, and so on.

7. Oranges

Due to their sweet flavour, oranges are a popular citrus fruit and a kid's favourite. Your child's general health, including their cognitive health, may be enhanced by having oranges in their diet. Hesperidin and narirutin are just two of the many flavonoids found in oranges. Consuming foods and beverages high in flavonoids, such as oranges and orange juice, may assist increase blood flow to the brain and nerve activity, which may improve cognitive performance.

8. Oats

Oats are among the most popular breakfasts for children. Kids need energy or brain nourishment in the morning, which oats provide plenty of. The high fibre content of oats keeps a kid's brain active throughout the entire school day. Potassium, zinc, vitamin E, B vitamins, and other elements that support the healthiest functioning of our bodies and minds may be found in abundance in oats.

9. Eggs

Eggs are well known for being a terrific protein source. However, the yolk also contains a significant amount of choline, which helps with memory development. Consider eating more eggs. Eggs are also extremely versatile and can be served boiled, as an omelette, in burritos, sandwiches and so on.

10. Cocoa

One of the most abundant food sources of flavonoid antioxidants, including epicatechin and catechin, is cocoa and cocoa. Research suggests that these substances may be beneficial for the health of the brain since they have anti-inflammatory and brain-protective characteristics. The brain receives more blood thanks to cocoa flavonoids, which also enhance visual processing.

Make sure to add these nutritious superfoods to your kid's daily diet. These foods not only improve their brain health but also improve their overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.