Brain Foods: Nourish Your Brain With These Expert Recommended Foods

Certain foods can help boost the health of our brain

The composition and condition of our brains can be significantly influenced by the meals we eat. A diet that supports brain health can help the short- and long-term functions of the brain. Given that the brain consumes about 20% of the body's calories, it requires a lot of healthy nourishment to keep its focus throughout the day.

Certain nutrients are also necessary for the health of the brain. For instance, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids lower cellular stress and inflammation, which are connected to brain ageing and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease. These nutrients also aid in the development and repair of brain cells.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares foods rich for our brain's health. She writes, “The foods we eat can have a big impact on the structure and health of our brains. So eating a brain-boosting diet can support both short- and long-term brain function and improve mental tasks, such as memory and concentration.”

Here are the brain foods you should add to your diet according to the nutritionist:

1. Incorporate brain-boosting nutrients like lecithin (found in whole wheat, egg yolks and nuts) and choline (found in various fruits like avocados, oranges, whole grains, and dairy products) into your diet to maintain a healthy nervous system and improve memory.

2. Herbs like ginkgo, ginseng, and Ayurvedic herbs like Brahmi and Shanka Pushpi can help reduce memory loss and improve mental functioning.

3. Relax and calm the mind with chamomile tea, which can help you sleep better and feel more rested.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.