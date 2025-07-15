US Neurologist Warns Against 3 Foods That May Harm Your Brain

A US neurologist has revealed three foods he refuses to eat, not because of fad diets or food trends, but because they may cause brain parasites and neurotoxins.

Dr Baibing Chen, a neurologist and professor at the University of Michigan, said he completely avoids eating tropical reef fish, food from damaged tin cans, and undercooked pork, no matter how appetising they may seem, reported The New York Post.

According to Dr Chen, these foods can cause serious neurological harm, including parasitic infections and exposure to harbour toxins and nasty bugs that can affect brain function.

He revealed that although he enjoys eating fish, he avoids consuming large tropical reef fish such as barracuda, grouper and amberjack, as they carry a neurotoxin called ciguatoxin. He explained that the toxin doesn't come from the fish but from coral reef algae, which build up in predatory fish over time. Despite cooking, the toxin remains.

The neurologist said he has seen cases of ciguatera poisoning, adding it can be hard to diagnose because of its unusual symptoms. People may feel cold objects as burning hot, and in some cases, they may experience hallucinations, dizziness and tingling, he added.

Another item that Dr Chen avoids consuming is food from tin cans that are damaged, especially those with visible dents. He advised people to throw away damaged tin cans as they could be contaminated with botulinum, one of the most lethal toxins.

He explained, "The result is flaccid paralysis, blurred vision, respiratory failure and, without antitoxin, it can be deadly." Botulinum toxin is odourless and tasteless, meaning you can't detect it by simply looking at, smelling, or tasting the food, making it even more dangerous, he added.

Dr Chen avoids the undercooked pork, especially from unregulated sources, as it may contain a parasitic infection called neurocysticercosis. This is caused by ingesting tapeworm eggs, which can lodge themselves in the brain. It is one of the leading causes of acquired epilepsy worldwide, he said.

Dr Chen also mentioned several foods, such as fatty fish, nuts, tomatoes, berries, leafy greens, and coffee, that you must take. These nutrient-dense superfoods offer vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and good fats that are essential for cognitive health and brain function.