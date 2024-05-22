Hyderabad Neurologist Claims Losing 1 Hour Of Sleep Takes 4 Days To Recover, Sparks Discussion

He also explained how sleep deprivation can lead to a range of symptoms

Sleep is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. It helps ensure optimum energy levels the next day required to perform daily activities effectively. Having good sleep hygiene increases life satisfaction and productivity, particularly in the early years of life. However, more than one-third of adults fail to get seven to eight hours of sleep, which can have a shocking effect on the human body. Several neurologists and experts have been stressing the importance of a good night's sleep and the adverse effects of inadequate sleep on your brain.

Recently, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Neurologist who works at Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, claimed that if someone loses even one hour of sleep, it will take them days to recover. He also explained how sleep deprivation can lead to a range of symptoms, including headaches, poor focus, increased irritability, and even poor decision-making.

''If you lose just one hour of sleep, it could take 4 days to recover from that. Sleep deprivation can cause various symptoms, such as headache, poor focus and attention, increased irritability, poor judgement, poor decision making and increased sleepiness,'' Dr Kumar wrote in a post on X.

If you lose just one hour of sleep, it could take 4 days to recover from that.



Sleep deprivation can cause various symptoms, such as headache, poor focus and attention, increased irritability, poor judgement, poor decision making and increased sleepiness.

The doctor's post has gone viral, with many users saying how sleep has become all the more vital than ever due to high-stress levels and poor lifestyle habits. The viral tweet also sparked widespread discussion about the critical importance of sleep and its impact on overall health and well-being.

One user asked him how many hours a person should sleep and asked him to break it down according to age.

The doctor replied, "The average daily amount of sleep needed, by age, is: Newborns (up to 3 months old): 14 to 17 hours. Infants (4 to 12 months old): 12 to 16 hours, including naptime. Young children (1 to 5 years old): 10 to 14 hours, including naptime. School-aged children (6 to 12 years old): 9 to 12 hours. Teenagers (13 to 18 years old): 8 to 10 hours. Adults (18 years and up): 7 to 9 hours."

Another person enquired if the shortfall in hours of sleep can be compensated by sleeping in the daytime. Mr Kumar replied, ''Absolutely. Sleeping for 7-9 hours at night in one go is the best option. However, if someone can't get the entire quota of sleep at night, he/she could compensate the deficit in sleep by sleeping during daytime (second best option).''

Several studies have shown the link between improper sleep and various disorders like weight gain, loss of appetite, decreased concentration, altered performance, and hormonal disorders amongst various others. It is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and mental disorders as well as the development of type-2 diabetes in some cases.