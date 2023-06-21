Bone Health: Osteoporosis Might Go Unnoticed; Follow These Tips To Lower Risk

Osteoporosis typically affects older adults, particularly women after menopause

Osteoporosis is a disease characterised by a reduction in bone density and deterioration of bone tissue, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Osteoporosis typically affects older adults, particularly women after menopause, due to a decrease in oestrogen levels. It can also be caused by certain medical conditions, medications, and lifestyle factors such as a lack of physical activity and poor nutrition.

Osteoporosis can go unnoticed, it is important for individuals at risk to undergo bone density testing. A bone density test, also known as a DXA scan, measures the density of bones in the spine, hip, and wrist and can detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs.

The consequences of osteoporosis can be severe, leading to pain, disability, and a decreased quality of life. Fractures can also be life-threatening, particularly in older adults. Prevention and management of osteoporosis involves a combination of healthy lifestyle habits. Continue reading as we share tips to help lower your risk.

9 Tips to help lower your risk of Osteoporosis:

1. Consume a calcium-rich diet

Eating foods that are rich in calcium can help strengthen your bones. Sources of calcium include dairy products, leafy green vegetables, soybeans, and fortified foods.

2. Get enough vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. You can get vitamin D from sunlight, but many people don't get enough. Consider taking supplements or incorporating vitamin D-rich foods, such as fatty fish, into your diet.

3. Exercise regularly

Exercise can help strengthen your bones. Weight-bearing exercises, such as running or weightlifting, are particularly effective. Try to engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes each day.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive drinking can increase your risk of developing osteoporosis. Women should limit their alcohol consumption to one drink per day, while men should limit it to two drinks per day.

5. Monitor your medications

Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can increase your risk of developing osteoporosis. Talk to your doctor about the medications you're taking and the potential side effects.

6. Consider hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

HRT can help prevent bone loss and reduce your risk of developing osteoporosis. However, it's not appropriate for everyone, so talk to your doctor about whether HRT is right for you.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Being underweight can increase your risk of developing osteoporosis. On the other hand, being overweight can put extra strain on your bones. Try to maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

8. Get regular bone density tests

Bone density tests can help identify early signs of bone loss and give you the opportunity to take preventative measures.

9. Take precautions to prevent falls

Falls can cause fractures, particularly in people with weak bones. Take precautions, such as installing handrails, wearing appropriate footwear, and removing tripping hazards from your home, to reduce your risk of falling.

In summary, osteoporosis is a disease characterised by a reduction in bone density that can increase the risk of fractures. The disease can go unnoticed until a fracture occurs, which can be severe and life-threatening. Bone density testing is essential for detecting osteoporosis before a fracture occurs so that prevention and management strategies can be implemented. Prevention and management involve a combination of healthy lifestyle habits and medication when necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.