Bone Health: 9 Tips To Manage Stiff Joints In Winter

The cold weather can cause stiffness and pain in the joints

Stiffness in the winter is extremely common. Even if you suffer from a condition like arthritis or not, you might experience less flexibility in the winter season. This may be because of a number of reasons such as lack of movement.

There is a significant reduction in our body movement during winter due to the chilly weather. In addition to this, the cold weather increases the pre-existing pain and stiffness in the joints. Increased stiffness might also be due to not dressing weather-appropriately. Continue reading as we share some easy tips to battle this issue.

Follow these tips to reduce stiffness in winter:

1. Stay warm

Maintaining a strong musculoskeletal system over the winter requires staying warm, and how we dress can have a significant impact on this. Choose numerous thin, warm layers over one heavy one to keep warm air near your body. When transitioning between the outdoors and the interior, you can more easily control your body temperature by wearing or eliminating clothes in this way.

2. Get enough vitamin D

As you may know, the sun is a great source of vitamin D. Sunbathing is one of the best ways to increase your intake of vitamin D especially if you are a vegetarian. Getting sufficient vitamin D can be difficult without eating meat. However, prolonged sun exposure can also cause more harm than good. Make sure to only soak sun for 10-20 minutes daily and not for hours.

3. Keep moving

Even if you have arthritis, your joints are still meant to move. Although exercise might appear to be the last thing your ailing joints need, it really enables vital supplies to flow in to fight stiffness and inflammation. Not to mention that a healthy exercise program helps strengthen the muscles around your joints, relieving some of the strain on those areas.

4. Stretch daily

Establishing a regular stretching routine is another excellent way to maintain the comfort of your joints. You may maintain your movement range even if you have arthritis by making sure the tissues surrounding your joints are flexible. Joining an online yoga session is a terrific way to add stretching to your day.

5. Eat well

A balanced diet prevents weight gain, advances general health, and benefits joint health. Consume foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and almonds, to lessen the inflammation that causes pain around the joints. Dark leafy greens, such as kale and spinach, give you vitamin K, which helps to strengthen bones. Consuming vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, red peppers, and tomatoes can aid to reduce joint discomfort and cartilage loss.

6. Get enough heat

By adding heat with the aid of a heating pad or a hot water bag, you can relieve your sore joints. To relieve joint pain and relax your muscles, try dipping your knees in hot water or taking a hot bath. Another option is steam therapy. If you have diabetes or other health issues, it is best to avoid using hot water bottles and electrically heated pads for an extended period of time.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Unwanted weight gain might result from holiday celebrations and a lack of exercise because of the cold weather. Even a tiny bit of extra weight can put pressure on your knees and other joints, causing aches and pains to worsen. Strive to stick to a well-planned weight-management plan to keep any additional pounds at bay and reduce the possibility of worsening joint discomfort.

8. Drink enough water

Enough water consumption can control your immunity, stop disease occurrence, and stop muscle cramps. Regular water consumption can make you more energetic. Additionally, even slight dehydration might increase your pain threshold, so make sure you're getting enough water daily. Make sure to consume at least 8-10 glasses of water.

9. Get proper sleep

Your body requires enough sleep each night to be able to heal and rebuild. We advise you to get eight hours of restorative sleep per night to lessen joint inflammation. Make sure to aim for undisturbed sleep by taking the right measures to ensure better quality sleep.

Keep these tips in mind if you experience any stiffness or pain in the winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.