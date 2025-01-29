Stiff From The Cold Weather? Try These Gentle Exercises To Ensure Some Body Movement

Cold weather can make one feel stiff due to the way lower temperatures affect muscles, joints, and circulation. In winter, blood vessels constrict to preserve body heat, reducing blood flow to muscles and joints. This can make them feel tight, less flexible, and more prone to discomfort. Additionally, cold temperatures can cause muscles to contract more than usual, increasing stiffness, especially in people with arthritis or other joint conditions. Lack of physical activity in colder months also contributes to reduced mobility. Read on as we share simple exercises you can perform to ensure body movement in winter.

Gentle exercises to reduce stiffness in winter

1. Neck tilts and rotations

Slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear closer to your shoulder. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides. You can also gently rotate your head in circles to relieve neck stiffness. These movements help release tension in the neck and shoulders, which often become stiff in cold weather.

2. Shoulder rolls

Lift your shoulders up toward your ears and roll them backward in circular motions. Repeat several times, then reverse the motion. This helps loosen tight shoulder muscles, improve blood circulation, and enhance upper-body mobility.

3. Arm circles

Extend your arms to the sides and move them in small, controlled circles. Gradually increase the size of the circles. This warms up the shoulder joints and enhances flexibility in the arms, reducing stiffness caused by inactivity.

4. Seated forward bend

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Slowly bend forward from your hips, reaching your hands toward your feet. Hold for a few seconds before sitting back up. This stretch improves lower back flexibility and promotes better circulation in the legs.

5. Torso twists

Sit or stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly twist your upper body to one side while keeping your hips facing forward. Hold for a few seconds, then twist to the other side. This helps loosen the spine and improve overall flexibility.

6. Knee-to-chest stretch

While sitting or lying down, bring one knee toward your chest and hold it with both hands for a few seconds. Switch legs and repeat. This helps relieve lower back stiffness and enhances hip mobility, which is often affected by cold weather.

7. Leg swings

Hold onto a stable surface and gently swing one leg forward and backward. Then, switch legs. This improves circulation in the lower limbs and increases hip flexibility, making movement easier in cold conditions.

8. Ankle circles

Sit comfortably and lift one foot off the ground. Rotate your ankle in circles, first clockwise, then counterclockwise. Repeat with the other foot. This helps improve ankle mobility and prevents stiffness in the feet, which can occur due to restricted movement in winter.

9. Heel-to-toe rocking

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Slowly rock from your heels to your toes and back. This improves balance, enhances blood circulation in the legs, and reduces stiffness in the calf muscles.

These exercises can be performed daily, especially in the morning, to reduce stiffness and improve mobility during winter. Dressing warmly, staying hydrated, and maintaining light physical activity can further help in keeping the body flexible and comfortable despite the cold.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.