Cold Weather Can Cause Stiffness In Joints; Try These Strategies For Relief

Cold weather can cause stiffness in joints for some individuals, especially those with conditions like arthritis or other inflammatory joint issues. In this article, we share a few remedial strategies that can help provide relief from joint stiffness.

10 Strategies to help reduce stiffness in the joints during winter:

1. Keep warm

Opt for warm, baggy clothing that will retain body heat near the skin. Instead of hiding under several blankets to stay warm, you can stay warm while you're moving around by dressing in layers of warm clothing.

2. Apply heat

Use tools like heating pads, warm towels, or hot water bottles to apply heat on affected joints as it helps increase blood flow and reduce stiffness.

3. Gentle exercise

Engage in low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga to keep joints mobile and relieve stiffness. Avoid high-impact activities that may strain the joints further.

4. Stay active

Avoid prolonged periods of inactivity or sitting. Take regular breaks, stretch, and move around to prevent joints from becoming stiff.

5. Use joint protection techniques

Use assistive devices like braces, splints, or supports to protect joints and reduce stiffness caused by cold weather.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight can put additional strain on joints. Follow a balanced diet and maintain a healthy weight to alleviate joint stiffness. Maintaining a healthy weight can further help you better stretch and maintain better overall health.

7. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to keep the joints lubricated and reduce stiffness. You are encouraged to consume 2-3 litres of water daily for better overall health.

8. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods

Add foods like fatty fish, nuts, green leafy vegetables, and berries to your diet as they contain anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce joint stiffness.

9. Try supplements

Certain supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine, or turmeric may assist in reducing inflammation and stiffness. Consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplements.

10. Seek physical therapy

Consider working with a physical therapist who can provide tailored exercises, massages, or other therapeutic techniques to alleviate joint stiffness.

To follow these strategies effectively:

Check the weather forecast and be prepared with appropriate clothing and heating equipment. Prioritize staying active with gentle exercises and joint protection techniques. Stay consistent with your exercise routine and avoid long periods of inactivity. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods and supplements as advised by a healthcare professional. Seek guidance from a physical therapist for proper joint maintenance.

These strategies help reduce stiffness by improving blood circulation, keeping the joints lubricated, providing warmth, reducing inflammation, and promoting joint flexibility. However, it is important to consult a healthcare professional to determine the best approach for your specific condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.