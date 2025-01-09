10 Exercises To Reduce Stiffness In Joints During Winter

Winter cold can cause stiffness in the joints because low temperatures can reduce blood circulation to the extremities, causing muscles and surrounding tissues to tighten, leading to a feeling of stiffness. Additionally, cold weather can exacerbate symptoms for those with arthritis or other joint-related conditions, as synovial fluid in the joints, which acts as a lubricant, becomes less viscous in colder temperatures. This reduced lubrication can lead to restricted joint movement and discomfort. Read on as we share exercises you can perform to reduce stiffness in the joints.

Moves to help reduce stiffness in joints in winter

This exercise helps loosen the lower back and hips. Lie on your back with your legs extended. Bring one knee toward your chest, holding it with both hands for 20-30 seconds, then switch legs. Repeat 3-5 times. This improves flexibility in the hip and lower back, reducing stiffness in these areas.

Wrist joints can become stiff during cold weather. Hold your hands out and gently rotate your wrists in circular motions, first clockwise and then counterclockwise, for about 20 seconds each. This improves blood flow to the wrists and hands, relieving stiffness.

Sit or lie down with your legs extended. Point your toes forward and then pull them back toward your body, alternating these movements for 10-15 repetitions. This exercise promotes blood circulation in the ankles and helps prevent stiffness in the lower legs.

Begin on all fours. Arch your back upward into the "cat" position, then lower your belly toward the floor while lifting your head and tailbone into the "cow" position. Repeat this motion for 10-15 repetitions. This gentle stretch increases spinal flexibility and relieves stiffness in the back.

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you. Reach forward toward your toes, keeping your back straight, and hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds. This targets the hamstrings, lower back, and hips, which can all become stiff in colder weather.

Stand or sit with your back straight. Roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion for 10 seconds, then reverse the motion. This loosens tight shoulder muscles and improves blood flow to the upper body.

Stand tall and use a wall or chair for support. Bend one knee and bring your foot toward your buttocks, holding it with your hand. Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds, then switch legs. This helps reduce tightness in the thigh and knee joints.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, hold for 5 seconds, and slowly lower back down. Repeat for 10-15 repetitions. This strengthens the lower back and glutes while improving hip mobility.

For stiff fingers, extend your hand and slowly make a fist, then open your fingers wide. Repeat this 10-15 times per hand. This improves joint mobility and reduces stiffness in the hands and fingers.

Activities like brisk walking, cycling, or using an elliptical machine can keep the joints warm and flexible. Aim for 20-30 minutes of light cardio daily to maintain circulation and reduce overall stiffness.

By incorporating these exercises into your daily routine during winter, you can improve joint mobility, reduce stiffness, and enjoy better flexibility despite the cold weather.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.