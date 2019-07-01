Bloating: Here's How Reducing Salt Intake Can Help; 5 Other Tips That Are Actually Effective

Consuming lesser salt can help in reducing bloating

Highlights Chew your food properly to avoid bloating Drink lots of water for healthy digestion Exercise regularly to keep bloating at bay

Not just high blood pressure, but high salt intake can also increase bloating. People report more gastrointestinal bloating when they eat a diet high in salt, according to study. Senior author of the study was quoted as saying that bloating is cause a concern in people who consume a high fibre diet. Results of the study suggest that bloating can be reduced without compromising on the fibre intake, by lowering their sodium intake, reports PTI. Around one-third of US adults are affected by bloating, with more than 90% of people with irritable bowel syndrome, says the study.

Bloating is referred to a swollen belly feeling you get after eating. It is usually the result of excess gas production or disturbances that are caused in muscle movement of the digestive system. Apart from causing discomfort, bloating can sometimes be painful and cause discomfort or a stuffed feeling. What's worse is that it can make your stomach look bigger.

Bloating: Here are a few tips that can help in preventing bloating, apart from reducing salt intake

1. Avoid overeating

At times, it is not even bloating that is hitting you. Simply overeating or eating too much at a time may be the reason why you feel stuffed. Take smaller portions. It is actually the key to prevent unnecessary weight gain. Portion size matters if you feel uncomfortable after eating food. Take smaller portions and eat on smaller plates can prevent bloating. Also, eat your food slowly and chew it properly. The first step of digestion begins in your mouth while chewing food. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says, "When we chew, we allow our saliva to mix with food. This is crucial because our saliva is rich in digestive enzymes, particularly the ones responsible for digesting fats and carbohydrates. Chewing also breaks down food into smaller chunks thereby taking off the load from your stomach. It creates a feeling of satiety because by chewing, you are also doing mindful eating," explains Luke.

Avoid overeating and chew food properly to prevent bloating

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Take note of sugar alcohols

Sugar alcohols are commonly found in sugar-free foods and chewing gums. They may cause digestion problems as bacteria in large intestines digest them and produce gas. Xylitol, mannitol, erythritol and sorbitol are sugar alcohols that you should try to avoid.

3. Work on constipation

Constipation may be caused because of bloating. An effective solution for constipation is increasing your fibre intake. But that too has to be done mindfully as increased fibre intake can worsen bloating or gas. Other natural ways to fight constipation (and bloating) is by drinking more water and exercising regularly.

4. Include more probiotics in your diet

Luke is in support for including probiotics in diet as they provide the gut with good bacteria and improve gut health. A healthy gut can keep bloating at bay. Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha are a few probiotics that you must include in your diet in order to prevent bloating.

Probiotics like yogurt can be helpful in improving gut health, reducing bloating

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Avoid aerated drinks

You may be constantly bloated because of all the soda and other aerated drinks that you are consuming. Aerated drinks contain bubbles with carbon dioxide - which is released from the liquid after it reached your stomach.

In case you experience bloating and if it causes trouble on a daily basis, the best thing to do is consult a doctor. A healthy lifestyle, following the right pattern of eating food and regular exercise can together help in keeping bloating at bay.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

