Bloating To Blood In Stool: Doctor Says Ignoring Gut Symptoms May Raise Risk Of Colon Cancer

When it comes to gut health, people often tend to ignore early warning signs, assuming they are minor or temporary issues. However, doctors caution that persistent digestive problems should never be taken lightly, as they may increase the risk of serious conditions, including cancer.

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, many individuals, especially women, dismiss symptoms like bloating, constipation, or irregular bowel habits as normal, but they may actually be early indicators of digestive disorders and even colon cancer.

“Most women ignore these gut signs... until they turn into disease. A gastroenterologist's warning,” he captions his Instagram post.

He states that in his clinical practice, nearly 70 percent of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) patients he sees every week are women. The health expert adds that women are about twice as likely as men to experience chronic constipation, while bloating regularly affects up to 30 percent of women.

Dr Sethi, a Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, warns that these symptoms should not be ignored, especially as cases of colorectal (colon) cancer are rising among adults under 50. According to him, the increase is happening faster in women, and the early warning signs are often missed or ignored.

He advises people to seek medical attention if they experience persistent digestive problems.

Dr Sethi lists several symptoms that should not be ignored, including bloating that does not go away, blood in the stool even if it occurs occasionally, unexplained weight loss, and new constipation or diarrhoea lasting more than two to three weeks.

Dr Sethi says, “Most women ignore these gut signs until they turn into disease.”

He also points out that many women are often told their symptoms are “just IBS” without proper evaluation, which can delay diagnosis. “Your gut symptoms deserve attention, not dismissal,” he says, adding that these signs may be the body's early warning signals.

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