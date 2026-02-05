Bird Flu Alert In Chennai: What's Happening In Tamil Nadu And How People Can Stay Safe

Tamil Nadu is facing a renewed avian influenza (bird flu) alert, following the discovery of a large number of dead crows across Chennai and surrounding areas and laboratory confirmation of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus. Reports indicate that an estimated 1,000-1,500 crows have died in neighbourhoods such as Adyar, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur and along the East Coast Road, prompting the Central government to urge the state to strengthen preventive action. This is especially worrying because quite recently, bird flu cases were detected in crows in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Bird flu viruses, particularly H5N1, are naturally found in wild birds and can spill over into domestic poultry and, in rare cases, humans and other mammals. While there have been no confirmed human cases in Tamil Nadu so far, officials are stepping up surveillance, biosecurity and public health precautions to limit any potential threat. The alert highlights the ongoing need for vigilance in regions where avian influenza has been previously detected in wild birds and poultry, including nearby states.

As authorities intensify monitoring and containment measures, residents are being advised on precautions to reduce the risk of infection, particularly for people who live near bird habitats, handle poultry, or work with animals.

What's Behind the Bird Flu Alert in Chennai?

Local authorities, with support from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, confirmed that samples collected from dead crows in Kanchipuram and Chennai tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) laboratory in Bhopal. This strain is considered highly pathogenic, meaning it can spread quickly among birds and has the potential to jump species.

In response to the outbreak, the Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry has ordered enhanced surveillance across the state, including surrounding districts, and intensified biosecurity measures. These include thorough disinfection operations in reported bird mortality zones, monitoring of domestic poultry and other susceptible bird species, and rapid reporting of unusual bird deaths to authorities.

Officials have also stressed safe disposal of dead birds through deep burial or incineration to prevent scavengers from spreading the virus. Handling of carcasses without protective gear is strongly discouraged.

What Is H5N1 Bird Flu?

Avian influenza viruses like H5N1 primarily circulate among wild waterfowl and migratory birds. These viruses can infect poultry, chickens, ducks and other domesticated birds, leading to severe disease and high mortality rates in flocks. In rare but serious instances, the virus can infect humans after close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments, causing symptoms similar to severe influenza.

Most human cases of H5N1 reported globally have occurred after direct exposure to sick or dead infected poultry, and while human-to-human transmission remains extremely limited, infections can be severe and even fatal. Health agencies globally, including the World Health Organization (WHO), closely monitor avian influenza because of its pandemic potential.

Precautions for People in Affected Areas

While the risk to the general public remains low, health and animal welfare officials in Tamil Nadu and nationally recommend the following common-sense precautions:

Avoid direct contact with sick, dying or dead birds, including crows, poultry and waterfowl.

Do not touch dead birds with bare hands. Use gloves or protective gear if handling is necessary, then wash hands thoroughly.

Report unusual bird deaths to local veterinary or animal husbandry departments immediately.

Ensure poultry kept at home or on farms are in enclosures that limit contact with wild birds.

Maintain good hygiene practices, like frequent handwashing with soap and clean water, especially after handling poultry or animal feed.

If people develop flu-like symptoms, fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, after potential exposure to dead birds or poultry, they should seek medical advice promptly. Early medical evaluation and appropriate diagnostic testing are crucial for timely care and containment.

The bird flu alert in Tamil Nadu underscores the importance of vigilance and coordinated response when wildlife and poultry disease outbreaks occur. With hundreds of dead crows testing positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus, authorities are intensifying surveillance, biosecurity and community safety measures. Although the risk to humans remains low, protective precautions and timely reporting are key to preventing potential spread. Public cooperation, combined with strengthened animal and human health surveillance under a One Health approach, will help ensure timely detection and mitigation of any future risks.

