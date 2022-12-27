Suffering From A Cold And Cough? Try These Home Remedies

Ginger tea can help reduce cough and cold

Winter has arrived and with it the time for colds and coughs. We will hear people sneezing or coughing throughout this period everywhere you go. Even if a cold or a cough is nothing serious, if it is not treated properly, it can last for days and be quite bothersome.

A cold can cause headaches, tiredness, and eye heaviness, making it challenging to concentrate on daily duties. So, the best thing to do is take measures to cure it as soon as possible. Try out the home remedies discussed below to cure your winter cold and cough.

Effective home remedies to cure winter colds and coughs:

1. Turmeric everything

Curcumin, a substance found in turmeric, may be anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial. Additionally, it might be helpful for a number of ailments, such as a dry cough. Black pepper enhances the bloodstream absorption of curcumin. You can make a drink, like cold orange juice, by mixing 1 teaspoon of turmeric and 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper together. It can also be brewed into a hot cup of tea. In Ayurvedic medicine, turmeric has been used for generations to deal with bronchitis, asthma, and upper respiratory illnesses.

2. Nasal rinse

A saltwater nasal rinse is a traditional treatment for sinus issues, nasal congestion, and post-nasal drip that is affordable, efficient, and secure. At first, you might find the practice a little difficult, but give it a shot. Any liquid going into the nose should always be in a sterile container. You can also look for a net pod to perform a saltwater nasal rinse.

3. Stay hydrated

Your body can fight illness with the aid of proper hydration. There are a few ways in which you can ensure this. Take in a lot of liquids such as water, decaffeinated tea, and juice. However, avoid anything with too much sugar, and soup is all acceptable. Avoid hydrating liquids like soda, alcohol, and coffee. Keep alarms to reminders to remind yourself to drink water.

4. Increase humidity

A dry cough may become worse in dry air. The addition of moisture to the air via humidifiers can be therapeutic. Humidifiers are helpful for persistent postnasal drip because they facilitate sinus opening. Install a humidifier in your home if the air in your home is dry to aid with dry coughing while you sleep.

5. Have mulethi

One of the most ancient remedies in the book for treating cough is mulethi, or licorice. All you need to do is chew on a mulethi stick if you have a sore throat or have been experiencing persistent coughing. Your throat is soothed as you chew on mulethi for a cold and cough, which gradually stops your coughing.

6. Eat foods rich in vitamin C

Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables are believed to strengthen your immune system and shield you against viruses that cause colds and coughs. This is a useful preventative measure. In the winter, eating amla, oranges, or putting lemon in your water will greatly reduce your risk of getting a cold or cough.

Keep these tips in mind if you often suffer from coughs and colds during the winter season.

