Tips To Ensure Your Kids Stay Free Of Common Cold And Other Illnesses This Winter

A healthy and balanced diet is essential for a child's improved health during this time of the year

Your child may have trouble adjusting to the change in the environment due to the reduction in temperatures and fading of the sun's rays. Your kid has to develop a stronger defence system during this time. In order to fight off numerous illnesses including the flu, colds, sore throats and ear infections, their immune systems must be on high alert.

Your child's immune system being compromised entails undesired dangers and health issues, making them more susceptible to infections during the colder months. Here are few effective tips that you should follow through the winter season.

1. Dress them correctly

Do not forget to protect your child's head and chest. Your child will stay warm thanks to this. This is crucial since research has shown that our heads account for 30% of the heat we lose from our bodies. Of course, do not forget to dress your kid in full sleeves and full-length pants.

2. Sanitise and keep clean

It is safer to keep your child's environment and possessions clean as their immune system fights off infections. Since kids spend most of the cold weather indoors, it's important to regularly clean and sterilise the house, especially during and after rainstorms when the wetness encourages fungal infections. Encourage them to keep their items, such as their clothing, socks, toys, and school bags, dry and clean.

Regular cleaning and disinfecting can help keep germs at bay

3. Eat right

A healthy, balanced diet is essential for your child's improved health this time of year. The foods your child consumes have a big impact on their immune system. Therefore, increasing the amount of immunity-boosting items in their diet such as antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, spices, etc. will protect them from disease.

4. Make sure they are hydrated

Consuming enough fluid is also quite important throughout this cold season. While we all get thirsty in the summer and consume copious amounts of water, it is equally vital to increase your fluid intake in the winter. Even if your child doesn't feel thirsty, staying hydrated is crucial for overall health during the winter. Winter dehydration has a chance to happen as the body's core temperature rises as a result of the reduction in the ambient temperature.

5. Make sure they get enough sleep

Our immune system's performance is significantly influenced by sleep. Strong variations during the typical sleep-wake cycle have an impact on your child's physical and mental activities as well as their heart rate, body temperature, and immunological parameters including leukocyte and cytokine production. An inflammatory state is brought on by a lack of quality sleep. Lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, leaving the youngster more susceptible to infection from bacteria and viruses.

A healthy sleep schedule keeps the immune system healthy

6. Limit intake of sugary foods

Unfortunately, holiday celebrations frequently feature sugary foods that are bad for a child's health. In addition to suppressing the immune system, increased sugar consumption also results in systemic inflammation. Kids who consume a lot of sugar are therefore more prone to contract the flu, the common cold, and other illnesses. To strengthen their immune systems, try to limit children's sugar intake to one tiny treat per day.

Follow these effective tips to make sure your kid stays healthy and away from any sickness as the winter season has commenced.

