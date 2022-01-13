Looking For Immunity Boosters? Try These 7 Superfoods

Besides improving immunity, superfoods boosts metabolism

Winter is that time of the year when we tend to catch flu and cold relatively easily. Winter is known to exacerbate certain health conditions such as arthritis and skin problems. It can also slow down the metabolism process. But this season is most notorious for heightening viral infections. There are ways to stay ahead of the curve and beat seasonal infections. It is through boosting immunity. How do we do that? Nutritionists advise that we increase our intake of superfoods that supply us with vital nutrients, including infection-fighting vitamins.

What are these superfoods that we should eat, especially during winters? Below is a list of these foods.

1. Garlic

Garlic, which comes with multiple health benefits, is traditionally used in cooking in Indian homes. Eating garlic regularly can prevent cognitive damage, strengthen immunity and help prevent various types of cancers. It carries a compound called alliin, which is responsible for its distinctive taste and smell. This compound particularly is beneficial in fighting cold and flu.

2. Ginger

Ginger carries oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps clear sore throat during winters and has been proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It also helps with digestion and nausea.

3. Spinach

Mostly available in winters, spinach is a great source of magnesium, which is necessary for metabolism, maintaining muscle and nerve function. This nutritious, leafy, green also takes care of the heart. It is rich in beta-carotene, antioxidants and vitamin C.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and kiwis are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. Vitamin C also helps with the development of white blood cells to fight back when viral infections find a home in our bodies. It is also found in grapefruits, tangerines, lemons and limes.

5. Yogurt or curd

Besides improving immunity, it boosts metabolism. You can either have it plain or sweeten it with sugar and fruits at home. Avoid processed or flavoured yoghurt available in the market. It is rich in vitamins and minerals and also carries lactobacillus which removes the disease-causing agents from the body.

6. Raw honey

Honey, again, has been used in Indian homes for ages. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Honey helps avoid throat infections and bronchial asthma.

7. Papaya

Papaya is extremely rich in vitamin C. The easily available fruit also contains a digestive enzyme named papain which helps reduce inflammation and replenishes red blood cells.

