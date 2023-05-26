Benefits Of Morning Sunlight: Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency, Boost Immunity And Much More

Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight

Exposure to sunlight can offer various health benefits. This is why sunbathing has been considered very beneficial for the body for decades now. Morning is considered to be the best time for sun exposure. Sitting in the sun during morning hours for 10-20 minutes is considered sufficient. If you have sensitive skin, the exposure time should be minimum and you should consult a skin specialist. In a post uploaded on the Instagram page Nutrition By Lovneet, nutritionist Shivika was seen highlighting some of the health benefits of morning sunlight exposure. "Here comes the sun. We are used to hearing about how too much of the sun's warm rays can be harmful to your skin. But did you know the right balance can have lots of benefits?" she captioned the post.

"From treating skin conditions to improving mood, sunlight has many benefits. So, take a little time to get outside this morning," she further wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Health benefits of morning sunlight exposure:

1. Vitamin D

Sunlight is said to be the best source of Vitamin D. Our body tends to produce Vitamin D when it is exposed to sunlight. The presence of this vitamin in the body boosts bone health. Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium, which is the most important nutrient for better bone and teeth development, from the diet consumed.

2. Elevates mood and eases anxiety

The production of Vitamin D, through sunlight, also plays a pivotal role in regulating mood. Studies have also shown that it can help reduce depression and anxiety symptoms as well. Many believe sunlight might increase the levels of natural antidepressants in the brain.

3. For better sleep

In case you are struggling with sleep at night, a brief period of exposure to the morning sun might do the job for you.

4. Increases energy

Sunlight provides you with a heavy dose of energy, right in the morning boosting the energy hormones to keep you charged up all day.

5. Strengthens Immunity

It is said that sunlight increases blood levels of natural opiates called endorphins, which in turn strengthens an individual's immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.