Beans: Stay Energetic, Lose Weight And Boost Gut Health With Nutrient-Dense Dried Beans

It is of utmost importance for vegans to add enough nutrient-rich foods in order to prevent nutritional deficiencies. Beans are a powerhouse of essential nutrients that vegans and vegetarians can consume without giving it a second thought. Beans are an affordable source of plant protein. They are also an incredible source of fibre, iron, vitamins and other essential nutrients. You can cook them in various ways and add to curries, soups, salads and whatnot. From chickpeas to kidney beans, there is a wide variety of beans available. "Beans are a great source of energy," explains nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her latest Instagram story. Let's look at all the benefits of beans.

Health benefits of dried beans

1. Beans can keep you energetic throughout the day

"Beans are a great source of energy. They contain a significant amount of protein and slow-digesting carbs that can help maintain energy levels throughout the day. Also, beans contain antioxidants that can help fight inflammation and promote energy," Batra mentions in her post.

2. Powerhouse of nutrients

Commonly used beans are loaded with chock-full of vitamins and minerals including iron, protein, fibre, magnesium, calcium, potassium, B vitamins, potassium, zinc and much more.

3. May help you maintain a healthy weight

Beans are loaded with fibre and protein. Adding these two nutrients to diet can keep you full for longer and reduce hunger pangs. Beans are also nourishing to the body. So add these to salads, prepare hummus or enjoy as a curry or soup.

4. Good for diabetics

According to studies adding a cup of legumes to the daily diet of type-2 diabetics can help reduce blood sugar and blood pressure. Therefore, diabetics can check with their healthcare experts and add beans to the diet as per expert recommendations.

5. Improves gut health

Beans are also beneficial for your gut health. A healthy gut supports different functions of the human body. It boosts immunity and keeps digestive issues at bay.

Some people experience gas after consuming beans. To avoid introduce beans slowly to your diet and drink plenty of water throughout the day. If you still experience gas or other digestive issues check with your doctor.

