Emphasising that yoga empowers individuals to maintain their physical vitality, mental strength and resilience against lifestyle diseases as they age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the practice helps maintain endurance and human potential.

Addressing the main ceremony of the 12th International Day of Yoga at Kolkata's Red Road, PM Modi said the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness.

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," the Prime Minister said.

"It helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life and helps to keep lifestyle diseases away. Moreover, with regular practice, Yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. Therefore, Yoga for healthy ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted how yoga has emerged as a unifying force transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences, saying its growing global acceptance reflects its universal appeal.

"In India, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from the Northeast and Bengal in the east to Saurashtra in the west, the entire country seems to be filled with the energy of yoga," he said.

"June 21 is the longest day of the year in some parts of the Earth and, due to International Yoga Day, this day of 21 June has become the day of the world's largest collective celebration," Modi added.

Greeting people across the globe on the occasion, the Prime Minister said yoga has the power to unite humanity.

"The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day," he said.

Speaking about the significance of holding the event in West Bengal, Modi said he felt privileged to celebrate Yoga Day on the land associated with some of India's greatest spiritual leaders and yoga practitioners.

"It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda... where great yogis like Lahiri Mahasaya took the yoga tradition to new heights, today the experience of collective yoga on the same land is giving a unique spiritual experience," he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the people of West Bengal for carrying out cleanliness drives on the occasion.

"Today, on Yoga Day, I would especially like to commend the people of Bengal for the cleanliness drive that has been carried out. This is a wonderful initiative," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)