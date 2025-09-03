Battling Constipation On The Regular? This Desi Superfood Group Is The Answer

Constipation is one of those quietly common complaints people shrug off until it becomes uncomfortable , painful and persistent. In medical terms, constipation is generally defined as infrequent or difficult soots often with straining and a sense of incomplete evacuation or hard stools. It is both a symptoms and a condition. Clinically it's important because chronic constipation reduces quality of life, can cause haemorrhoids, anal fissures and intractable discomfort and sometimes masks more serious problems. While many causes exist, the single most common dietary contributor is low fibre intake and there's where whole grains especially traditional Indian melts and cereals can make a real difference. Indian guidelines and international reviews recommend dietary fibre and adequate fluids as first-line measures for most people with functional constipation.

Fibre is not just one thing, it is a mix of soluble fibre (which forms viscous gels, ferments in the colon) and insoluble fibre (which adds bulk, speeds transit). Insoluble fibre increase stool weight and reduces colic transit time; solute fibre are fermented by gut bacteria into short-chain fatty acids that improve gut motility and feed colon cells. In practice, combining fibre-types as whole grains naturally provide is often best. Whole grains retain the bran, germ and endosperm so you get the insoluble fibre, soluble fibre, resistant starchers and a package of micronutrients and phytochemicals. In this article, we share list of whole grains that are locally abundant in India that can do wonders for people with constipation.

Desi superfood whole grains that are helpful for constipation

1. Jowar

The brain and resistant starch increase stool bulk and deliver fermentable substrate to the colon, which encourages regular bowel movements and a healthy microbiome. Reviews highlight sorghum's potential to promote digestive health when consumed as whole-grain foods. You can add it by making bajra-jowar, jowar upma or ground jowar porridge and avoid over-polished kind as that removes the bran.

2. Bajra

Bajra or also known as pearl millet is rich in insoluble fibre minerals and has a low glycemic index. Modern reviews on millets report good amounts of dietary fibre that survive traditional processing when not over-decorticated. Insoluble fibre in bra increases stool weight and speeds resistant starch depending on processing and cooking which is another plus for colon fermentation. You can incorporate bajra by making bajra khichdi or roti and pair it with moong dal, vegetables or both!

3. Ragi

Ragi or finger millet has higher fibre than many cereals and has notable polyphenols and slowly digestible starch fractions. Studies point to its fibre-rich bran and beneficial phytochemicals. The fibre content also increase stool bulk and provides fermentable substrates while traditional ragi porridges like preparations add hydration which is helpful because fibre needs water to work. Add ragi to your diet today by making ragi dosa or roti. Make sure to avoid excessively dry preparations since ragi can be drier that its counterparts.

4. Jau

Jau or more commonly known as barley is rich in beta-glucan which is a soluble fibre, plus it is a resistant starch and whole-grain bran. Some clinical trials show barely improves bowel habits. Studies of waxy barley and whole-grain barley diets report improvements in defecation frequency in constipated subjects. Similar to bajra, you can make delicious Jau khichdi combining dals and vegetables. You can also make a salad with boiled barley.

5. Oats

Also oats are not originally from India, they are widely consumed. Oats just like jau, are high in beta-glucan and viscous solute fibre as well as contains resistant starch in cooled preparations. Oats are extremely versatile which makes it super easy to add them to your daily diet. You can prepare oatmeal topped with fruits for a gut-friendly breakfast. You can also prepare into an overnight concoction for early and fast mornings.

Whole grains especially the desi millets we grew up with are not just a traditional choice; they are evidence-backed allies for bowel regularity. They supply a mix of insoluble bulk and fermentable carbohydrates that keep the colon moving and the gut microbiome happy. For most people with milk to moderate constipation, increasing whole-grain intake is a low-cost, low-risk first step.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

