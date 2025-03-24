No Fancy Ingredients Needed! Nutritionist Shares Tips For A Healthy Balanced Meal

We are all aware of the importance of a balanced meal and perhaps promise ourselves to eat healthier. However, more often than not, we fail to keep our oath. A bad work day, feeling sad or sheer laziness tempts us to indulge in junk food like cheese-overloaded pizza, calorie-packed French fries, or sugary treats. But eating junk can lead to weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. All you have to do to get rid of this harmful snacking is a positive mindset and adopt a healthier lifestyle by making mindful food choices. Helping you in the endeavour is nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

Anjali Mukerjee recently shared a video on Instagram highlighting the importance of a well-balanced meal. It comprises basic kitchen staples which according to the nutritionist contain a “treasure trove of nutrition”. She also revealed multiple options to pair them with.

Anjali Mukerjee says, “So the 3 pantry staples that are there in my house and most Indian homes are green vegetables, whole pulses, dal, and some nuts and seeds all waiting to be transformed into nourishing meals.”

Anjali Mukerjee recommends combining them with some whole grains that you eat regularly. “There are different grains you can have it with based on your palate,” she adds. The nutritionist suggests pairing the pantry staples with grains like jowar, bajra, nachni, barley, oats, quinoa, and black wheat for a wholesome diet.

For vegetarian people, Anjali Mukerjee suggests pairing the kitchen basics with tofu, sprouts, and curd for a balanced intake. Non-vegetarian people, the nutritionist has got you covered as well. She urges her Insta-fam to mix the pantry items with chicken or fish as they come packed with protein.

On a concluding note, Anjali Mukerjee has one crucial piece of advice, “Do not forget to include some fruit throughout the day to fuel your body with essential vitamins and fiber. Eating right does not have to be complicated—just look into your pantry and make the most of what you already have.

Are you motivated to follow a balanced meal now?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.