Bad Breath: 7 Lesser-Known Causes And What You Can Do About Them

Bad breath causes: It can be quite embarrassing to have bad breath. Also known as halitosis, bad breath is mostly the result of poor dental hygiene and sometimes, your diet. It is to no surprise that grocery stories and pharmacies are filled with mouthwashes, gums and other products that can fight or reduce bad breath. Under usual circumstances, bad breath can be treated by following a proper dental hygiene like brushing your teeth twice a day, regular flossing, regularly visiting dentist and dental clean-ups.

However, if you still don't get relief from bad breath, then it may not be something to do with your oral health, but because of your diet. Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija addresses this concern in one of her recent IGTVs.

Lesser known causes of bad breath

1. High sulphur foods

Foods like garlic, onion and even egg yolk are high sulphur foods which can contribute to bad breath and even foul smelling sweat. Eliminating these foods from your diet can help you get rid of bad breath.

2. Ketosis

When you follow the ketogenic diet, the body uses protein or fat as a source of energy. Keto diet are Atkins diet are known to have side effects like bad breath.

3. Dry mouth

In this condition, there's less saliva in the mouth. Because of this, there's less circulation of the fluids which helps in cleaning out food from your mouth. It also results in bacteria to stay in the mouth, which may cause bad breath. Presence of saliva ensures a healthy environment in your oral cavity. Dehydration, excessive intake of caffeine, alcohol, etc can result in dry mouth or less saliva in mouth.

Dry mouth can be a reason why you have bad breath

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Smoking

People who smoke too frequently or smoke too many cigarettes in a day have bad breath, informs Makhija in the video. Smoking is also harmful for your oral health and hygiene.

5. Certain medicines

There are certain drugs that can cause dry mouth and result in bad breath. Anti-depressants, diuretics and antihistamines can give side effects like bad breath.

6. Pregnancy

Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy may lead to bad breath. Also, water requirement of the body increases during pregnancy and this may be the reason why some women may have bad breath during pregnancy, says Makhija.

7. Poor gum health

Accumulation of plaque in teeth can lead to gingivitis or inflammation of the gums and may lead to bad breath.

Following a balanced diet with all food groups (especially rich in Vitamin C), drinking sufficient water and avoiding long gaps between meals can be effective ways to prevent bad breath, recommends Makhija.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.